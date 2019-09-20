Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber are works of art!

The supermodels wowed as they strutted down the runway for the Moschino spring/summer 2020 fashion show on Thursday, dressed in creative director Jeremy Scott's bold, artsy designs.

Inspired by the life and work of legendary artist Pablo Picasso, Scott had his models debut his latest collection for Moschino in bold, life-size versions of musical instruments, framed paintings and other interpretations of Picasso's famous artwork with no shortage of volume, shapes and bright colors and patterns.

Kaia channeled a guitar in an abstract, structured dress. She rocked a red lip and a sleek, pulled-back hairdo with green paintbrush strokes on the hair. The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford also wore a striped green two-piece set, accented by wing-like sleeves and a bubble hem skirt.

The Hadid sisters also turned heads on the catwalk. Gigi first appeared in a white pantsuit, printed with curvy yellow and blue patterns. She then closed the show in a bridal ensemble. She channeled a blushing bride in a fitted ruched white knee-length wedding dress with bateau neckline and oversized ribbon sleeves, complete with a frothy veil.

Bella served jester vibes in a diamond-checkered, blue-and-pink unitard trimmed with ruffles as she held a mini guitar.

Irina Shayk stunned in a violin-inspired number in a yellow satin-silk bodysuit and black gloves with attached ruffles and train, while carrying a prop that resembled music note sheets.

