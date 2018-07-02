Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Appear to Be Vacationing Together -- Here's the Pic to Prove It!

Looks like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are spending even more time together!

The two both took to Instagram on Monday, sharing an almost identical photo of the 28-year-old "Call Out My Name" singer on the balcony of what looks like a vacation home.

The Weeknd posted an up-close shot to his feed...

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

...while Bella shared a pic snapped from a different angle to her Instagram Stories, accompanying it with a black heart emoji.

Instagram Stories

Their latest hangout comes exactly a month after the two were spotted cuddling close to each other while strolling through the streets of Paris, France. Earlier in the day, they enjoyed lunch at a local café and were engrossed in conversation while they sipped on wine, according to an eyewitness.

The Weeknd and the 21-year-old model have seemingly rekindled their romance in recent months, after calling it quits in November 2016. Rumors of them getting back together first started circulating in April when they were reportedly spotted packing on the PDA during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where The Weeknd served as one of the headliners.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Put Their Romance on Display in Paris -- See the Pic!

The Weeknd Supports Bella Hadid as She Hits Runway at Fashion for Relief Event in Cannes

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Continue to Spark Romance Rumors at Cannes Movie Screening

Related Gallery