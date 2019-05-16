Bella Hadid is a real-life angel!

The 22-year-old supermodel was breathtaking at the premiere of the Elton John biopic, Rocketman, at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The brunette beauty wowed in a frothy white Christian Dior Couture gown with spirally tiered tulle.

She accessorized with stunning fine jewelry, of course (it is Cannes, after all!) -- diamond drop earrings, diamond ring and a cuff bracelet that boasted sapphire, emeralds and diamonds.

For glam, Hadid rocked a swept-up messy bun, complemented by glowy, golden makeup that featured a radiant base, nude pink lip, a fierce contour that emphasized her sharp cheekbones and neutral eyes set with cat-eye lashes.

Her makeup artist, Patrick Ta, shared a fun time-lapse video of the model getting her makeup done on his Instagram.

Last night, Hadid attended Vogue Paris and Dior's Cannes kickoff party, wearing a nude-colored Dior ensemble of crop top, pleated midi skirt and pumps. She was joined by French model and musician Carla Bruni. Hadid is often said to resemble France's former first lady.

The pair took an adorable picture together, which Bruni captioned, "With my (slightly younger) sister @bellahadid 😜🦋💕at the @vogueparis x @Dior dinner in Cannes."

