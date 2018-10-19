Bella Hadid Is Convincing Us We Need Bangs Again -- See Her Look!

Bella Hadid changed up her hair again!

The supermodel debuted piecey, brow-grazing bangs on top of tousled, layered tresses at the launch party of her collaboration with denim brand True Religion in West Hollywood on Thursday evening.

We have to admit bangs often remind us of what we used to rock in our childhood, but Hadid proves it's quite the opposite -- it can actually be really sexy and glamorous!

Dressed in a dark denim bustier top and skinny knee-length jeans by the line, complete with Christian Louboutin leopard shoes and bag, oversized hoops, luscious lashes, feline eyes and glossy nude lip, the brunette, 22, embodied a true '90s vixen in 2018.

GettyImages/Presley Ann

Getty Images/Presley Ann

The It girl is undoubtedly a beauty chameleon (it is her job after all), who can pull off an array of hairstyles from a lengthy, slicked back pony, an abbreviated lob to a throwback coiled updo. But the young style icon has a penchant for experimenting with bangs from time to time -- whether it's the real deal or a clip-on.

In July, Hadid posted a pic of herself on set, rocking full Dakota Johnson-esque bangs and ponytail.

A romantic side-swept style was the choice of fringe for a Dior dinner during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Opting for an edgier vibe, the fashion girl showed off straight-edge baby bangs against another snatched ponytail look, which coordinated well with her dark, dreamy Dior gown back in January.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Leaving her hotel in London last winter, Hadid was spotted all glammed up in a furry coat, red dress and bangs, of course. This time a sheared fringe and a curled in collarbone-length cut.

GORC/GC Images

Hadid put us in an Elvira Hancock mood with her blunt bangs and lob at the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

