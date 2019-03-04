Fans may have been pleased with their show-stopping shirtless beach pics, but the hunks of Triple Frontier weren’t so thrilled when they saw their buff bods making headlines!

ET’s Nischelle Turner thanked Ben Affleck and his Triple Frontier co-stars for the hot pics while catching up with the actors ahead of the action-thriller’s premiere on Wednesday.

“You’re welcome. No-one was happier than us,” Affleck responded as the rest of the guys burst into laughter.

“They told us that was a private beach!” Garrett Hedlund explained of the snaps, which were taken in Hawaii in March 2018, while the actors were in town to shoot the film.

After seeing the images go public, it seems some of the stars were quietly cringing.

“I mean, they were humiliating,” Charlie Hunnam said. “We’re in our Speedos, like wrestling!”

“Marginally more humiliating for you, but I still got my share,” Hunnam added after Hedlund pointed out he was on the bottom of the wrestling scenario.

The fun photos captured the close bond formed by the lads while shooting the Netflix film, which follows a group of former special op soldiers who set to rob a South American drug cartel of millions of dollars.

While on set, Pedro Pascal said how he’s always wanted to be in a boy band and that the film's experience was "like being in a boy band.”

So, which boy band would the actors opt to be in if they had to choose?



“That’s an interesting proposition because it’s hard for me to think, like, ‘Get in that boy band, or I’ll shoot!’” Affleck said. “Which boy band? I haven’t given this question much thought, despite the surprising amount of times it comes up in interview.”

It’s no surprise Affleck is frequently linked with boy bands given he grew up in Massachusetts, the origin of legendary groups like New Kids on the Block and New Edition.

“Yes, NKOTB, for sure,” Affleck concluded. “*NSYNC. There’s just too many acts to be able to choose from.”



Affleck likely won’t have to choose a boy band path soon, given he’s busy with Triple Frontier and being a dad.

See more on what Affleck’s up to lately below.

