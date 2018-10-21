Ben Affleck is bouncing back!

The Justice League star appeared easy-going and friendly while walking into a church service on Sunday in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A., where he lives. He cracked a smile for onlookers while wearing black boots, jeans and a tan button-down for the service.

This is one of the first times the 46-year-old actor-director has been spotted out and about since calling things off with model Shauna Sexton on Oct. 9.

“It was casual and not serious," a source previously ET of their relationship. "Ben’s only priority right now is his sobriety and his family.”

The leading man was checked into a rehabilitation facility in August where he spent the better part of two weeks. When he checked out, his treatment continued. Recently, ET has learned that it was Affleck who decided to end his relationship with the 22-year-old Playboy model in order to fully focus on his recovery.

"Ben is truly dedicated to his sobriety and those around him are celebrating his turnaround," they shared. "He is listening to the counselors and his loved ones and has finally ended his relationship with Shauna. Ben took the initiative to break things off."

Splash News

"This breakup was exactly what Ben's friends had been hoping for because they felt Shauna could lead Ben back into the party world all over again,” the insider added. “The counselors told Ben that he shouldn't start a new relationship at this early point in his sobriety, especially with a woman who isn't sober."

Meanwhile, ET has also learned that Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner, who has been pivotal in his sobriety, has begun dating again.

"Jen has been a huge support to Ben and an incredibly present mother to their three children, but she realizes she needs more in life," a source said of the actress, who shares three kids -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- with Affleck. "While she loves and supports Ben for her children's sake, her marriage has been over for years and she is ready to move on... Jen recently began dating and she loves it. She hasn't had anything serious yet, but she's been on several dates."

Get more breaking celebrity news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck Was the One to Call It Off With Shauna Sexton, Still Values Jennifer Garner's Opinion

Jennifer Garner Recently Started Dating After Ben Affleck Split and 'Loves It'

Ben Affleck Steps Out Smiling Following Split From Shauna Sexton

Related Gallery