Former MTV star, Ben Nemtin, is engaged!

After rising to fame on The Buried Life -- which followed he and his besties as they worked their way through their bucket lists -- the former reality star has now ticked off falling in love from his list and is preparing to wed Michelle Zauzig.

Nemtin, 34, popped the question under the famous Moab, Utah, arch on Saturday morning and only ET got all the details behind the stunning photos which captured the joyous moment.

"I knew the very first time I saw Michelle that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her," the Canadian author told ET. "I am so happy to have finally made that official. The day turned out perfectly -- and I'm pretty sure she said, ‘Yes,’ but I honestly barely remember anything!"

"I didn't write anything ahead of time, I just spoke from the heart,” he continued. “You only get this opportunity once and I didn't want to rush through it, so I was very conscious about making it as long as possible. I told her I knew I wanted to be with her from the moment I met her and that I wanted to have a family with her and grow old with her. I told her she's my person. It was a really special moment."

While the proposal turned out perfectly, the couple’s engagement photographer, Logan Davidson, told ET the gorgeous moment was almost thwarted by rental car issues preventing the couple from commencing the hike by their planned start time of 6 a.m.



Nemtin then arranged for Davidson to pick up the couple, telling Zauzig he was hiring a videographer to capture their hike. Thanks to Nemtin having done the same thing for previous events and occasions, Zauzig didn’t get suspicious.

As the big moment went down, around 30 other hikers gave the lovebirds space and remained silent, then erupted into cheers and applause as soon as the two embraced. Nemtin presented his love with a gorgeous 2-carat diamond, reclaimed from a 1920 broach and set in a vintage ring of the same era that he found from France -- Zauzig's favorite country.

The inspirational speaker then cracked open a bottle of bubbles he had hidden in his backpack, to celebrate with Zauzig, who works for the non-profit, Giving Back Fund, which helps celebrities and athletes like Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Magic Johnson, set up and run charities.

The pair met 3-and-a-half years ago at a house party in Venice Beach, California.



Congrats to the happy couple!



