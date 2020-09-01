Shopping

Bermuda Shorts For The End Of the Season from Mother, Vince, Madewell and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Mother The Tripper Cutoff Fray
Mother

If you're not into short shorts, Bermuda shorts are a great alternative. With a longer length, the Bermuda short style provides more coverage than average summer shorts and can even be dressed up for the right occasion. 

ET Style has gathered a variety of styles ranging in fit, silhouette, color and fabric from favorite brands such as Old Navy, Vince, Joe's Jeans and more.

Classic Bermuda shorts can be paired with any outfit -- with a bucket hat, sneakers, oversized sunglasses and sandals.

Find ET Style's new favorite shorts from our picks, ahead.

The Tripper Cutoff Fray
Mother
Mother The Tripper Cutoff Fray
Mother
The Tripper Cutoff Fray
Mother

These MOTHER Superior Bermuda shorts are super light, just right and slashed at the knee. Size up for extra slouch.

Mid-Rise Cuffed Bermuda Slim Jean Shorts
Old Navy
Old Navy Mid-Rise Cuffed Bermuda Slim Jean Shorts
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Cuffed Bermuda Slim Jean Shorts
Old Navy

This Old Navy mid-rise cuffed denim short can be paired with anything on top.

REGULARLY $26.99

The Boardwalk Short
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor The Boardwalk Short
Ann Taylor
The Boardwalk Short
Ann Taylor

The Ann Taylor bermuda short is a sophisticated style with belt loops and a touch of stretch.

REGULARLY $59

Hollywood Bermuda Shorts
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Bermuda Shorts
Macy's
Hollywood Bermuda Shorts
Tommy Hilfiger

These Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Bermuda Shorts pair perfectly with a plain t-shirt or a button down.

ORIGINALLY $49.90

Sequin Bermuda Short with Belt
Eloquii
Eloquii Sequin Bermuda Short with Belt
Eloquii
Sequin Bermuda Short with Belt
Eloquii

These Eloquii Sequin Bermuda Short with Belt are a show stopper that you can wear most of the year. Sizes start at 14 and up.

REGULARLY $79.99

Drapey Paperbag Shorts
Madewell
Madewell Drapey Paperbag Shorts
Madewell
Drapey Paperbag Shorts
Madewell

These chic Madewell Drapey Paperbag Shorts are made with luxe satin-backed crape.

ORIGINALLY $72

Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta
Joe's Jeans
Joe's Jeans Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta
Bloomingdale's
Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta
Joe's Jeans

Looking for laid back denim shorts with some length? This pair from Joe's Jeans should do the trick. 

Ina Long Wide Leg Shorts in Black
Monki
Monki Ina Long Wide Leg Shorts in Black
ASOS
Ina Long Wide Leg Shorts in Black
Monki

Bermuda Shorts
Vince
Vince Bermuda Shorts
Nordstrom
Bermuda Shorts
Vince

These Vince Bermuda Shorts give you a polished look. The shorts are made of stretch twill.

Farallon Bermuda
Athleta
Athleta Farallon Bermuda
Athleta
Farallon Bermuda
Athleta

High-Rise Utility Bermuda Shorts
A New Day
A New Day High-Rise Utility Bermuda Shorts
Target
High-Rise Utility Bermuda Shorts
A New Day
ORIGINALLY $22.99

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Shorts for the End of the Season From Everlane, Madewell and More

J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sale Styles & 40% Off Full Price Style

Old Navy Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Sitewide and More

Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Everlane: The Best Dresses, Jeans, Tees and More