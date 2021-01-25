Best 242 Amazon Deals: Save on Beauty, Face Masks, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Alo Yoga & More
The holiday season has passed, and the New Year is here! Amazon's New Year, New You Deals are chockfull of discounts and markdowns. Now's the time to shop everything you need to tackle your New Year's resolution (or goals, if you don't believe in New Year's Resolutions). For those who believe in New Year's Resolutions, there's still time to get your New Year, New You shopping done! We've gathered all the best deals on items for fitness, wellness, beauty, home, and more!
There are loads of deals and deep discounts on everything you need to be fit, healthy and organized for the New Year at the Amazon sale event from Apple, Adidas, Ugg, Samsung, Fitbit, Toshiba, Adidas, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Sony, Amazon devices and hundreds of other retailers. Shop fast to snag deals on your favorite brands during this month, while supplies last!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday kicked off last year's biggest shopping season, now the Amazon New Year, New You Deals extravaganza kicked off the New Year helping everyone gear up to tackle their fitness goals, skincare routines, workouts, and more! Now Amazon's New Year New You sale is kicking off the New Year with discounts for a great start! They're offering deals and steals on beauty & personal care, health & wellness, fitness, activewear, outdoors, and etc. Many retailers are already competing by extending their sales and offering great deals as well. Notably, Walmart recently launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, last year and they're crushing it with the deals available.
It’s never too early to get a head start on your New Year's list. At the Amazon sale, shoppers can find items for your kid, friend, mom, dad, coworkers, or yourself. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique birthday gifts, to a New Years treat for yourself, major markdowns at Amazon New Year, New You sale event has deep discounts on Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.
The Amazon shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, kids/baby gear, athleisure, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, diamonds, toys and more.
With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.
Below are some of the best 220 Amazon New Year, New You deals Entertainment Tonight has found that are available to shop right now.
With Valentine's Day and Presidents Day approaching, check back for new deals! Happy shopping!
Also, Check out all of ET's top picks on everything you need to achieve your New Year's Resolution.
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- New Apple Watch Series 6 for $384 (originally $399.99)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch for $159.95
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (originally $199)
- Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch for $150 (originally $330)
- Fitbit Ionic for $189 (originally $249.95)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $249 (originally $350)
- Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap for $169.39 (originally $175)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $199.99 (originally $250)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch for $86.63 (originally $175)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $275
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $260 (originally $295)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap for $74.25 (originally $150)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $274.99 (originally $349)
- Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch for $351.75 (originally $495)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $179.99 (Originally $199.95)
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents for $221.25 (originally $325)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $170 (originally $280)
- Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google for $347 (originally $550)
- Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Activity Tracker with 1.3 Inch Touch Screen for $35.99
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $41.88 (originally $60)
- Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skincare Tools for $16.99
- Drunk Elephant Nice To Meet You Skincare Bundle for $22
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $69.49 (originally $100)
- Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set for $45
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $17.69 (orig. $24.99)
- HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: HAUS OF COLLECTIONS Makeup Kit with Bag, Liquid Eyeshadow, Lip Liner Pencil, and Lip Gloss for $36.26 (originally $64)
- The Better Skin Co. Mirakle Cream All-in-one Daily Facial Moisturizer for $16.75 (originally $34)
- Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set for $73.17 (originally $95)
- Microderm GLO MINI Premium Skincare Bundle with Diamond Microdermabrasion Tool for $89.97 with coupon applied (orig. $130)
- NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer for $50
- Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit for $16.98 (originally $20)
Face Masks
- Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks - Pack of 6 for $22.71 (originally $29.67)
- iPanda Disposable 3 Ply Face Masks, Pack of 50 for $7.99 (originally $19.99)
- Comix Face-Masks Individual-Wrapped Package, Pack of 50pcs for $12.99 (originally $14)
- Into the AM Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf Breathable Gator Mask Cooling Bandana for $8.95 (originally $14.50)
- CoverMyMouth Variety 3 Pack Adult/Large Reusable Face Masks for $35 (originally $48)
- iHeartRaves Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf for $9.95 (originally $14.95)
Health
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $29.99 (originally $59.99)
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Monitor for $19.95 (originally $23.95)
- Portable Mini Cycle Bike for Arms and Legs for $42 (originally $45)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service for $99
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $290 with coupon (originally $359)
- Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush for $173.22 (originally $200)
- Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $49.95 (originally $69.95)
- CellBee Underwater Sea Scooter with Camera Underwater Drone for $324 with coupon (originally $400)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $260 with coupon
Home
- JOOLA Midsize Compact Ping Pong Table Great for Small Spaces and Apartments for $170
- YnM Weighted Blanket for $59.90 (originally $79.90)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $625 (originally $718)
- Toshiba Works with Alexa Smart WiFi Air Purifier, 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Cleaner for $89.99 with Echo Dot $129.98(originally $140)
- LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder for $34.99 (originally $45)
Kitchen
- Ninja Air Fryer for $100 (originally $130)
- Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer for $149.95 (originally $220)
- Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker for $25.48 (originally $35)
- Cuisinart SS-15P1 Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $199.95 (originally $365)
- Le Crucet Lodge Enamel Dutch Oven $69.90 (originally $115)
- Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler for $169.99 (originally $299.99)
- Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer for $80 with coupon applied (originally $104.59)
- Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron for $99.99 with coupon (originally $180)
- Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle for $74.95 (originally $99.95)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $249.95 (originally $350)
- MOOSOO Electric Gooseneck Kettle with Variable Temperature Control for $67.99 (originally $90)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker, 2-Piece Set for $40 (originally $60)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot for $60 (originally $135)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece for $154 (originally $360)
Home Improvement
- Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $309 (originally $329.99)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $79 with coupon (originally $190)
- JUDY Emergency Preparedness Kit in Bin with Tools for Safety & Warmth, First Aid, and Food & Water for $200 (originally $250)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $238.22 (originally $320)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Self-Charging Vacuum for $249 (originally $299.99)
- Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $166.88 (originally $179.99)
- Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, H10, for $79.99 (originally $84.99)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum for $175 with coupon (originally $269)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum for $110 (originally $149.99)
- Rosewill Desktop Power Strip for $10 (originally $25)
- Jadisi LED Light Strips (4x16.4 feet) for $38.99 and save 10% with a coupon (originally $39.99)
- Tacklife 12-volt Cordless Drill for $35 (originally $50)
Smart Home
- Echo Show 8 for $79.99 (originally $130)
- Echo Auto - Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone for $20 (originally $60)
- Ring Indoor Camera for $60
- Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa for $229 (Originally $279)
- Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa for $44.99 (originally $90)
- Blink Mini - In-home security camera for $25 (originally $35)
- Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa for $10 (originally $25)
- Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa for $25
- Echo Buds, Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa for $80 ($130)
- Echo Dot with Alexa for $25 (originally $40)
- Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack - Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags & More for $17.99 (Originally $24.99)
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen for $169
- Amazon Echo Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa for $200
- Amazon Smart Oven, a Certified for Humans device – plus Echo Show 5 for $340
- Eero Mesh WiFi System for $174 (originally $249)
- Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters for $150 (originally $230)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $29.98 (originally $39.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa for $40 (originally $60)
- Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam Two-Way Talk and Siren Alarm for $249
- Treatlife Smart Dimmer Plug for $36
- Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) – Home Security System with optional 24/7 professional monitoring – Works with Alexa for $175 (originally $250)
- MYPIN HDMI Media Player for $33 (originally $35.99)
- LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $24.29 (originally $26.99)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera with Built Two-Way Talk and a Siren Alarm, White, Works with Alexa for $160 (originally $200)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft for $17.99 (originally $30)
- Zglon Smart WiFi Light Bulb BR30 Dimmable Multicolor Alexa Smart Bulbs for $55.59 (originally $70)
Clothing
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Winter Coat for $149.99 (originally $247)
- My VP Looks Like Me T-Shirt for $17
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull-on Skinny Jeans for $26 (originally $65)
- Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket for $190 (originally $240)
- Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat for $59.35 (originally $108)
- 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants for $26.99
- Cole Haan Women's Long Wool Trench Coat for $180 (originally $349.19)
- ALO Yoga Social Long Sleeve Top for $69.67 (originally $88)
- Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece for $26.99 (originally $60)
- Orolay Women's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket for $140 (originally $199)
- Ewedoos Yoga Leggings with Pockets for $14.36 (originally $24.95)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Underwear, 5 Pack for $29.98 (originally $49)
- ALO Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket for $133.03 (originally $138)
- Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings for $21.75–$89.88 (originally $40)
- Calvin Klein Womens Maxi Length Wool Jacket With Oversized Hood and Toggle Closure for $130.87 (originally $230)
- Alo Yoga Occasion Legging for $94.01 (originally $140)
- Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket for $38.95 (originally $59.95)
- Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress for $28.89 (originally $49.99)
- Angashion Women’s Leopard Print Open Cardigan for $32.89 (originally $38.99)
- Alo Yoga Women's Moto Leggings for $70.70 (originally $110)
- BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings for $28.99
Shoes
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $37.10 and up (originally $65)
- Koolaburra by UGG Women's W Kinslei Tall Fashion Boot for $80.29
- UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot for $128 (originally $170)
- Soludos Women's Dali Espadrilles for $36.47 (originally $81.51)
- UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot for $99.95 (originally $150)
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker for $55 (originally $64.95)
- adidas Women's Mavia X Running Shoe for $48 (originally $80)
- Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for $29.99 and up (originally $71.50)
- adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker for $48.40 (originally $80)
- adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe for $35.21 (originally $90)
- Vionic Gemma Plush Slipper for $55.90 (originally $79.95)
- Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P SMA sneakers for $69.99 (originally $95)
Sunglasses
- Gucci Square Sunglasses for $172 (originally $375)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses for $144 (originally $194)
- Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient for $73.92 (originally $158)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $154 (originally $204)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $75.67 (originally $155)
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $110 (originally $175)
- Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses for $80.98 (originally $166)
- Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses for $94.62 (originally $200)
- Tory Burch Black Sunglasses for $78.03 (originally $157)
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $59.50 (originally $119)
Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage and Wallets
- Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote for $225 (originally $248)
- Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody for $103.99 (originally $111.88)
- TUMI - Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase for $477 (originally $749)
- Nixon Smith Backpack for $45 (originally $75)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse for $118.42 (originally $199)
- Frye and Co. Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag for $280 (originally $428)
- Herschel Nova Backpack for $66.43 (originally $65)
- Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote for $104.43 (originally $209.99)
- Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag for $103 (originally $249)
- Tory Burch Women's Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag for $194 (originally $199.99)
- Kate Spade New York Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag for $125 (originally $168)
- Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Crossbody for $86.50 (originally $176.22)
- Lucky Brand Vala Backpack for $145 with coupon (originally $162.90)
- Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote for $130 (originally $198)
- Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote for $55.50 (originally $150)
- TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack for $100
- Frye and Co. Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag for $70 (originally $148)
- Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse for $114 (originally $130)
- Frye and Co. Mel HOBO Bag for $213.99 (originally $398)
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $52.39 (originally $75)
- Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack for $221 (originally $429)
- COACH Signature PVC Zip Tote for $180 (originally $278)
- Kate Spade New York Flynn Street Satchel for $179 (originally $303.49)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $55 (originally $61.94)
- Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse for $58.29 (originally $80)
- The Sak Riviera Tote for $36 (originally $74)
- Kate Spade New York Medium Dome Satchel for $163 (originally $240)
- Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse for $29 (originally $58)
- The Sak Women's Casual Classics for $47.40 (originally $69)
- Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody for $130 (originally $198)
- Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag for $69.15 (originally $108)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet for $49 (originally $188)
- Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday for $75 (originally $80)
- TIMBUK2 Vert Backpack for $106.31 (originally $129)
Jewelry
- Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings for $38 (originally $69)
- SWAROVSKI Women's Stone Hoop Pierced Earrings for $95.23 (originally $119)
- Lucky Brand Women's Gold Large Hoop Earrings for $24.50 (originally $35)
- Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet for $50.99 (originally $58)
- Tanya Taylor Printed Headband for $25
- 0.40 ct. t.w. Diamond Ring in Sterling Silver for $189
Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $130 (originally $180)
- SAMSUNG 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $398 (originally $430)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $30 (originally $40)
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $518 (originally $800)
- Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,361.27 (originally $1,400)
- Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,898 (originally $2,300)
- LG OLED48CXPUB Alexa Built-In CX 48" 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,496.99 (was $2,000)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $86 (originally $90)
Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $199 (originally $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $124.99 (originally $159)
- Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphone $91 (originally $130)
- Webcam with Microphone, 1080P HD Streaming USB Computer Webcam for $21.10 (originally $34.99)
- Sony MDRXB650BT/B extra bass headphones for $83.24 (originally $129.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $129.95 (originally $179.95)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $79.85 (originally $119.99)
- Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds for $70 (originally $130)
- JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker for $39.95 (originally $69.99)
- Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera for $90 (originally $129.99)
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds for $22.99 with coupon (originally $49.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $28 (originally $69)
- JBL Tune 125TWS Bluetooth Lightweight Wireless In-Ear Headphones With Mic for $60 (originally $99.95)
- ION Audio Party Rocker Max - 100W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Karaoke Centre with Rechargeable Battery, Party Light Display and Microphone for $199 (originally $269)
- Singing Machine CPK545, Official Carpool Karaoke, The Mic, Bluetooth Microphone for Cars for $49.99
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple 2020 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB in all colors for $919 (originally $999)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,199 (originally $2399)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop for $175.12 (originally $268)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8" HD display for $99 (originally $140
- Apple iPad mini (5th generation, 64 GB) from $389 (originally $399)
- Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop for $449 (originally $499)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $139.97 (originally $189.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter for $127.97 (orig. $143)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $47 (originally $61)
- adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set for $31 (originally $37)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen for $56 (originally $80)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated -Shiny Edition (Xbox One) for $117 (originally $150)
- LEGO Classic Creative Fun Building Kit for $54 (originally $60)
- Kids Binoculars for $25 (originally $35.99)
- Disney Frozen Wearable Blanket for $17 (originally $35)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit Musical STEAM Toy for Ages 5-10 for $51 with coupon (originally $60)
- Jenga Game Wooden Blocks Stacking Tumbling Tower Game for $17 (originally $29.88)
Gaming
- Carnival Games Nintendo Switch for $28 (originally $39.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $220 (originally $300)
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console for $390 (originally $431)
- GIGABYTE Aero 15X v8-BK4 15" Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare FHD Display for $2,288
- Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 64 GB for $299
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray for $199
- Sega Genesis Mini console for $77 (originally $80)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $33.85 (originally $50)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $38.90 (originally $40)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99 (originally $160)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition for $24.50 (originally $30)
With the Amazon Holiday Deals sale rolling, you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest deals straight here as soon as we find them.
Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off
Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel
Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles
Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing
Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%
Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers
Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories
Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage
Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes
Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More
New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear
Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More
Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories
Swimwear Deals on Select Styles
Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories
Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off
