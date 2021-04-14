Best 265 Amazon Mother's Day Deals on Kate Spade, Apple, Bissell, Adidas, Ninja, Gucci, Fitbit, & More
Spring is here and Mother's Day is officially a less than a month away and there's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for you and your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon. You can find Amazon deals on just about anything to gift your mom whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge deals on Mother's Day gifts.
If you're anything like us, you've been waiting for Spring for months! Well, now that it's here we're doing spring cleaning, planning Camping getaways, refreshing our Spring wardrobe with cute dresses, or buying new kitchen appliances and cookware! Do you still need sweaters for the colder nights, a raincoat for the rainy days, a swimsuit for your Spring getaway, or boots for your adventures? Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has got you covered! Shop now before it's over!
Also, shop the TikTok viral leggings Lizzo loved while they are on sale at Amazon! They are going insanely fast!
We've also gathered your celeb-fave items that are available on Amazon and perfect for the spring. There's Kate Middleton's Superga shoes perfect to pair with a dress, Meghan Markle's Veja Shoes to pair with your favorite jeans, Lizzo's Tiktok leggings for the perfect butt-lift, Oprah's Vionic shoes for ultimate comfort, Celeb-loved Alo Yoga Leggings to work out in style, Selena Gomez's Knife set, celebrity cookware lines and more!
You'll find great deals on everything you need to be fit, healthy and organized this year at the Amazon sale event from Apple, Adidas, Ugg, Samsung, Fitbit, Ninja, Adidas, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Sony, Amazon devices and hundreds of other retailers.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has deals ready to help you to tackle fitness goals, renew skincare routines, organization projects, and more! It's offering deals and steals on activewear, outdoor equipment, home improvement tools as well. Many retailers are already competing by extending their sales and offering great deals as well. Notably, Walmart recently launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, last year and they're crushing it with the deals available.
At Amazon's Mother's Day Sale deals, you'll find similar markdowns this month on select items for your kids, friends, mom, dad, coworkers, or spouses. The good news is they're still here to shop! From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique birthday gifts, mother's day gifts, to easter gifts, find major markdowns at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. The sale event has deep discounts on your favorite brands and products including Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.
The Amazon Mother's Day Sale shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on categories like home decor,TV deals, women's clothing, kitchen appliances and home goods, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, furniture, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, kids/baby gear, athleisure, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, diamonds, toys and you can save even more on clearance items to get the lowest price possible.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, Amazon shoppers can find deals like those found on Prime Day and Black Friday at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.
Below are 265 deals from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale Entertainment Tonight has found that are available to shop right now.
READ MORE: Check out ET's Mother's Day Gift Guide for tons of gift ideas for mom.
Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage and Wallets
- Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse for $39 (originally $58)
- Michael Kors Carry All Jet Set Travel Tote for $139 (originally $198)
- Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag for $100 (originally $249)
- The Sak Women's Casual Classics for $54 (originally $79)
- Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Item Lg Crossbody for $110 (originally $168)
- Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Crossbody for $90 (originally $176)
- Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody for $90 (originally $198)
- Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag for $108
- Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday for $79
- TIMBUK2 Vert Backpack for $105 (originally $129)
- Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody for $101 (originally $112)
- TUMI - Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase for $477 (originally $749)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse for $126 (originally $199)
- Frye and Co. Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag for $184 (originally $428)
- Herschel Nova Backpack for $56 (originally $65)
- Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote for $130 (originally $210)
- Kate Spade New York Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag for $103 (originally $168)
- Lucky Brand Vala Backpack for $91 (originally $163)
- Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote for $116 (originally $198)
- Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote for $118 (originally $150)
- TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack for $100
- Frye and Co. Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag for $74 (originally $148)
- Frye and Co. Mel HOBO Bag for $259 (originally $398)
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $73 (originally $75)
- Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack for $199 (originally $429)
- Kate Spade New York Flynn Street Satchel for $160 (originally $303)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $67 (originally $80)
- Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse for $57 (originally $80)
- The Sak Riviera Tote for $43 (originally $74)
- Kate Spade New York Medium Dome Satchel for $212 (originally $240)
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $44 (originally $60)
- Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skincare Tools for $19
- NuFACE Line Smoothing Device for $119 (originally $149)
- Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool for $90
- EmaxDesign 12 Pieces Makeup Brush Set for $8.49 (originally $20)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara for $8.98 (originally $10)
- 2 in 1 24k Golden Face Massager Roller and T Shape Arm Eye Nose Head Massager for $19
- Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleaner Cleansing Shampoo for $5 (originally $7)
- FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer - FU$$Y Shimmering Pink for $20 (originally $22.39)
- Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner, Satin Finish, Waterproof Formula for $7 (originally $9)
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin with Hyaluronic Acid for $18 (originally $20)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Witch Hazel for $20 (originally $30)
- FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter COLOR: Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby for $47
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $52.67 (originally $100)
- Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set for $45
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $18 (orig. $24.99)
- HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: HAUS OF COLLECTIONS Makeup Kit with Bag, Liquid Eyeshadow, Lip Liner Pencil, and Lip Gloss for $49 (originally $64)
- Daisy By Marc Jacobs for Women Eau De Toilette Spray, 1.7 Fl Oz for $45 (originally $74.29)
- The Better Skin Co. Mirakle Cream All-in-one Daily Facial Moisturizer for $16.99 (originally $34)
- Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set for $61 (originally $95)
- Himalayan Clay Mud Mask for Face and Body by Majestic Pure - Exfoliating and Facial Acne Fighting Mask for $15
- Microderm GLO MINI Premium Skincare Bundle with Diamond Microdermabrasion Tool for $100 with coupon applied (orig. $130)
- NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer for $44.95 (originally $50)
- Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit for $16.98 (originally $20)
- Murad Active Renewal 30 day Regimen kit With Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, Renewing Cleansing Cream, Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream for $44.95 ($361 Value)
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment for $28
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost With Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream Moisturizer for $13.58
- BioOil Skincare Oil for $14.99 (originally $16.19)
Sunglasses
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $147 (originally $175)
- SOJOS Cat Eye Designer Sunglasses Fashion UV400 Protection Glasses SJ2052 for $14.99
- Gucci sunglasses for $251 (originally $360)
- Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses for $97 (originally $166)
- Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses for $64 (originally $99)
- Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses for $135 (originally $235)
- Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black (1AB3M1)-55mm for $143 (originally $225)
- Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses for $100 (originally $200)
- Versace Womens Sunglasses for $130 (originally $149)
- Tory Burch Black Sunglasses for $87 (originally $157)
- SOJOS Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses Clout Goggles Cardi B for $11
- Carrera Bound Aviator Sunglasses for $45 (originally $50)
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $60 (originally $119)
- Oakley Oo9013 Frogskins Square Sunglasses for $136 (originally $166)
- Gucci Square Sunglasses for $212 (originally $375)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses for $144 (originally $194)
- Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient for $108 (originally $158)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $154 (originally $204)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $68 (originally $155)
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- New Apple Watch Series 6 for $374 (originally $400)
- Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Activity Tracker with 1.3 Inch Touch Screen for $36
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch for $160 (originally $174)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, Grape for $66 (originally $69.95)
- Kate Spade New York Women's Scallop 2 or Sport Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $149 (originally $298)
- Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch for $53 (originally $75)
- Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch for $166 (originally $330)
- Fitbit Ionic for $244 (originally $250)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $270 (originally $350)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $190 (originally $250)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch for $86 (originally $175)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $196 (originally 275)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $290 (originally $295)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap for $75 (originally $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit Black for $72 (originally $100)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $270 (originally $349)
- Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch for $353 (originally $495)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $199
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents for $221 (originally $325)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $259 (originally $280)
- Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google for $351 (originally $550)
Jewelry
- Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings for $38 (originally $69)
- PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet | Gold Bracelets for Women for $14.95
- PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud for $13.95
- SWAROVSKI Women's Creativity Circle Jewelry Collection for $51 (originally $59)
- SWAROVSKI Women's Stone Hoop Pierced Earrings for $101 (originally $119)
- Lucky Brand Women's Gold Large Hoop Earrings for $35
- Cate & Chloe Rosalyn Beautiful 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals for $21 (originally $25)
- Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet for $58
- Timex Women's Easy Reader 25mm Date Watch for $39.55 (originally $57)
- VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set Includes Stunning Bracelet and Stud Earrings Jewelry for Women for $99.99
- Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace for $67 (originally $95)
- Fossil Women's Jesse Stainless Steel Glitz Dress Quartz Watch for $63 (originally $109)
- Anne Klein Women's Gold Medium Tapered Hoop Earrings for $20 (originally $28)
- Sterling Silver I Love You to The Moon and Back Love Heart Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace for $39.99
Clothing
- YOLIX 3-Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts for Women for $24
- Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dresses for $33 (originally $34)
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans for $23 (originally $65)
- Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt for $48 (originally $95)
- Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Casual Loose Flowy Swing Shift Dresses for $28
- Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Monokinis for $31
- Ekouaer Women Beach Wrap Sheer Chiffon Cover Ups for Swimwear S-3XL for $13
- GRECERELLE Women's Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses with Pockets for $31 (originally $35)
- Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck Tie-Front Midi Dress for $32
- 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants for $27
- Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece for $24 (originally $60)
- Ewedoos Yoga Leggings with Pockets for $15 (originally $27)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Underwear, 5 Pack for $23 and up (originally $49)
- Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Customized Lift Bra for $35 (originally $44)
- ALO Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket for $111 (originally $138)
- I2CRAZY Women High Waisted Swimsuit Two Piece Ruffled Top with Ruched Bottom for $25 (originally $33)
- Adidas Originals Medium 3-Stripes Leggings starting at $20 (originally $50)
- Alo Yoga Occasion Legging for $103 (originally $140)
- Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket for $39 (originally $60)
- Columbia Women's Switchback Iii Adjustable Waterproof Rain Jacket for $40 (originally $60)
- Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress for $36 (originally $49.99)
- Angashion Women’s Leopard Print Open Cardigan for $31 (originally $41)
- Alo Yoga Women's Moto Leggings for $91 (originally $110)
- Van Huesen Kids 2-piece Formal Suit for $42
- Van Heusen Men's Traveler Stretch Long Sleeve Button Down Non Iron Shirt starting at $15 (originally $60)
- Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Bra for $39 (originally $52)
- Men's Polo Ralph Lauren Knit Jersey Short Sleeve Logo Crew for $32
Shoes
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $38 and up (originally $65)
- Crocs Mens and Womens Classic Clog starting at $35
- TOMS Canvas Classics for $32 (originally $42)
- Vionic Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal - Sandals with Concealed Orthotic Support for $63 (originally $90)
- Soludos Women's Dali Espadrilles for $22 (originally $82)
- PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker for $50 (originally $60)
- Clarks Women's Breeze Sea for $35 (originally $55)
- adidas Women's Vl Court Skate Shoe starting at $49
- Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat for $33 (originally $40)
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker starting at $44 (originally $65)
- adidas Women's Mavia X Running Shoe for $54 (originally $80)
- Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for $30 and up (originally $72)
- adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker for $60 (originally $80)
- adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe for $45 (originally $90)
- Vionic Gemma Plush Slipper for $60 (originally $80)
- Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P SMA sneakers for $60 (originally $95)
- Veja Women's V-10 Sneakers for $140
- UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot for $116 (originally $150)
- UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot for $127 (originally $170)
- Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker for $32 (originally $115)
Kitchen
- Ninja Air Fryer for $100 (originally $130)
- The Wand Wine Purifier (3-Pack) for $11.99 (originally $13.99)
- Oster Sangerfield Stainless Steel Cookware, 3.0-Quart Casserole Set w/Steamer Basket for $27 (originally $32)
- Drizom Citrus Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Hand Squeezer with Built-in Measuring Cup and Grater for $11.99 (originally $16.99)
- Apsan 2 Tier Fruit Storage Basket Countertop for Kitchen for $29 (originally $31)
- Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser Liquid (13 OZ) and Non Scratch Scouring Kit for $18.99 (originally $22.99)
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Cruelty Free Formula - Pack of 3 for $12 (originally $15)
- Keurig K-Classic K-50 Coffee Maker for $112 (originally $120)
- KOIOS 800W 4-in-1 Multifunctional Hand Immersion Blender for $41 (originally $49.99)
- U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set with 600 Degrees Fahrenheit Heat Resistant for $20 (originally $30)
- OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters, 4 Count for $7.49 (originally $8)
- Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Digital Screen and Nonstick Frying Pot for $69 (originally $95.99)
- Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer for $140 (originally $220)
- Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker for $15.99 (originally $35)
- Cuisinart SS-15P1 Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $175 (originally $365)
- Le Crucet Lodge Enamel Dutch Oven $85 (originally $115)
- Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler for $169.95 (originally $299.99)
- Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer for $70 with coupon applied (originally $120)
- Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron for $89 (originally $180)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $300 (originally $350)
- MOOSOO Electric Gooseneck Kettle with Variable Temperature Control for $70 with coupon applied (originally $90)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker, 2-Piece Set for $50 (originally $62)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot for $56 (originally $135)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece for $159(originally $360)
Home
- Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa for $24.99
- Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Size for $1,295
- Full Length Mirror 65"x23.6" Standing for $170 (originally $180)
- iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Works With Clean Base for $599 (originally $700)
- YnM Weighted Blanket for $49 with coupon applied (originally $79.90)
- Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop for $99 (originally $110)
- Brazen Stag 2.1 Bluetooth Surround Sound Gaming Chair for $235 (originally $235)
- JOOLA Midsize Compact Ping Pong Table Great for Small Spaces and Apartments for $156 (originally $170)
- Casper Sleep Foam Pillow for Sleeping, Standard for $76 (originally $89)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $607 (originally $718)
- Toshiba Works with Alexa Smart WiFi Air Purifier, 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Cleaner for $119.99 (originally $140)
- LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder for $34 (originally $45)
- 4-in-1 Apple Pencil, Watch, Phone, and Airpods Wireless Charger for $32.99
- Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock for $29.99 (originally $40)
- Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $292 (originally $329.99)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $140 with coupon (originally $190)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $242 (originally $320)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Self-Charging Vacuum for $180 (originally $299.99)
- Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $133 (originally $179.99)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum for $172 (originally $269)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum for $120 (originally $149.99)
- Rosewill Desktop Power Strip for $10 (originally $29)
- Jadisi LED Light Strips (4x16.4 feet) for $20 with coupon (originally $39.99)
- Tacklife 12-volt Cordless Drill for $40 (originally $66)
Face Masks
- Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks - Pack of 6 for $24 (originally $29.67)
- iPanda Disposable 3 Ply Face Masks, Pack of 50 for $5 (originally $19.99)
- Comix Face-Masks Individual-Wrapped Package, Pack of 50pcs for $11.99 (originally $14)
- Into the AM Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf Breathable Gator Mask Cooling Bandana for $6.99 (originally $16.50)
- CoverMyMouth Variety 3 Pack Adult/Large Reusable Face Masks for $25 with coupon applied (originally $48)
- iHeartRaves Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf for $7 (originally $14.95)
- TRAVLEISURE Adjustable, Reusable, Washable Bamboo FACE MASK for $14
- ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mouth Mask with Filter Pocket Adjustable for $16.99
Smart Home
- Echo Show 8 for $110 (originally $130)
- Echo Auto - Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone for $50 (originally $60)
- Ring Indoor Camera for $60
- Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa for $229 (Originally $279)
- Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa for $80 (originally $90)
- Blink Mini - In-home security camera for $35
- Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa for $10 (originally $25)
- Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa for $25
- Echo Dot with Alexa for $40
- Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack - Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags & More for $25
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen for $169
- Amazon Echo Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa for $200
- Eero Mesh WiFi System for $199 (originally $249)
- Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters for $230
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $29.98 (originally $39.98)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa for $60
- Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam Two-Way Talk and Siren Alarm for $200 (originally $249)
- Treatlife Smart Dimmer Plug for $33 (originally $36)
- Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) – Home Security System with optional 24/7 professional monitoring – Works with Alexa for $199 (originally $250)
- MYPIN HDMI Media Player for $33 (originally $35.99)
- LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $18 (originally $26.99)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera with Built Two-Way Talk and a Siren Alarm, White, Works with Alexa for $160 (originally $200)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft for $16 (originally $30)
- Zglon Smart WiFi Light Bulb BR30 Dimmable Multicolor Alexa Smart Bulbs for $70
Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $150 (originally $180)
- SAMSUNG 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $468 (originally $530)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $40
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $518 (originally $800)
- Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,316.27 (originally $1,400)
- Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,888 (originally $2,300)
- LG OLED48CXPUB Alexa Built-In CX 48" 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,450 with coupon applied (was $2,000)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $80 (originally $100)
Health
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $20 (originally $59.99)
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Monitor for $14 (originally $23.95)
- Portable Mini Cycle Bike for Arms and Legs for $43 (originally $45)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service for $99
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $300 (originally $359)
- Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush for $160 (originally $200)
- Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $50 (originally $69.95)
- CellBee Underwater Sea Scooter with Camera Underwater Drone for $324 with coupon (originally $400)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $290 with coupon (originally $400)
Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $219 (originally $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $129 (originally $159)
- Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphone $91 (originally $130)
- Webcam with Microphone, 1080P HD Streaming USB Computer Webcam for $21.10 (originally $34.99)
- Sony MDRXB650BT/B extra bass headphones for $71 (originally $129.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $180
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $65 (originally $119.99)
- Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds for $128 (originally $130)
- JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker for $70
- Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera for $136
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds for $20 with coupon (originally $49.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $48 (originally $69)
- JBL Tune 125TWS Bluetooth Lightweight Wireless In-Ear Headphones With Mic for $60 (originally $99.95)
- ION Audio Party Rocker Max - 100W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Karaoke Centre with Rechargeable Battery, Party Light Display and Microphone for $199 (originally $269)
- Singing Machine CPK545, Official Carpool Karaoke, The Mic, Bluetooth Microphone for Cars for $49.99
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,185 (originally $2399)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop for $219 (originally $268)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8" HD display for $140
- Apple iPad mini (5th generation, 64 GB) from $385 (originally $399)
- Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop for $370 (originally $499)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $170 (originally $189.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter for $127.97 (orig. $143)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $47 (originally $61)
- adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set for $31 (originally $37)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen for $56 (originally $80)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated -Shiny Edition (Xbox One) for $117 (originally $150)
- LEGO Classic Creative Fun Building Kit for $54 (originally $60)
- Kids Binoculars for $25 (originally $35.99)
- Disney Frozen Wearable Blanket for $17 (originally $35)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit Musical STEAM Toy for Ages 5-10 for $51 with coupon (originally $60)
- Jenga Game Wooden Blocks Stacking Tumbling Tower Game for $17 (originally $29.88)
Gaming
- Carnival Games Nintendo Switch for $15 (originally $39.99)
- Brazen Stag 2.1 Bluetooth Surround Sound Gaming Chair for $212 (originally $235)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $247 (originally $300)
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console for $343 (originally $431)
- GIGABYTE Aero 15X v8-BK4 15" Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare FHD Display for $1,792 (originally $2,288)
- Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 64 GB for $299
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray for $199
- Sega Genesis Mini console for $80
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $58
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $38 (originally $40)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99 (originally $169)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition for $28 (originally $30)
With the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale rolling, you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest deals straight here as soon as we find them.
Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off
Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel
Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles
Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing
Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%
Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers
Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories
Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage
Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes
Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More
New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear
Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More
Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories
Swimwear Deals on Select Styles
Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories
Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off
