Nothing lifts the mood more than getting the body moving, and if you're looking to update your workout clothes for exercise sessions, a lot of great activewear brands are having sales right now.

Comfort, functionality and style are what we look for in workout gear and if you can find pieces that fit the bill and don't break the bank, well, that's a win.

From leggings and sports bras to tank tops and joggers, you're sure to find something that catches your eye from favorites such as Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Adidas and so many more.

Check out ET Style's top picks of on-sale activewear.

25/7 Primeknit Crop Tank Top Adidas Adidas 25/7 Primeknit Crop Tank Top Adidas This stretchy knit tank is one of many workout tops on discount on the Adidas website -- up to 50% off sale items. The cropped fit is great for pairing with high-waist leggings or gym shorts. REGULARLY $65 $52 at Adidas

Energyfalcon X Shoes Adidas Adidas Energyfalcon X Shoes Adidas Adidas is offering up to 50% off on select styles, including this Energyfalcon X running shoe, which boasts plush cushioning and an OrthoLite sockliner for comfort. REGULARLY $70 $49 at Adidas

Medium Support Powersoft Adjustable-Strap Sports Bra Old Navy Old Navy Medium Support Powersoft Adjustable-Strap Sports Bra Old Navy Old Navy has a great selection of affordable activewear. Score the bestselling moisture-wicking Powersoft sports bra with light compression, built-in molded cups and stretchy adjustable straps for the perfect fit. REGULARLY $29.99 $25 at Old Navy

Salutation Stash Pocket II Gravel 7/8 Tight Athleta Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II Gravel 7/8 Tight Athleta Athleta's new markdowns have a range of workout leggings on discount, such as this comfy printed design with side pockets that is great for yoga. REGULARLY $98 $47.97 at Athleta

Effortless Hoodie Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Effortless Hoodie Alo Yoga Alo Yoga designs some of the most fashion-forward hoodies and this cropped style with layered mock neck, raw-edge hem and paneling is no exception. Pair over yoga pants or jeans post-workout. REGULARLY $108 $86 at Alo Yoga

Medium Impact Wire-Free Sports Bra Glamorise Bare Necessities Medium Impact Wire-Free Sports Bra Glamorise If you need a supportive sports bra for big bust sizes, look to Bare Necessities, which is currently having its semi-annual sale with bras starting at $15.99. This one from Glamorise features compression, encapsulated, full-coverage cups, U-back and breathable mesh fabric for optimal support and function. Available in band size 34 to 50 and cup size C to J. REGULARLY $40 $29.99 at Bare Necessities

Lotus Long Sleeve Top We Over Me Bandier Lotus Long Sleeve Top We Over Me A soft, stretchy long-sleeve top you can wear during a workout or while lounging at home. This chic crewneck, which is on sale on the Bandier website, features contrast piping, extended cuffs with thumbholes and cut-out at the back. REGULARLY $88 $24.97 at Bandier

Women's UA Tech Terry Pants Under Armour Under Armour Women's UA Tech Terry Pants Under Armour You can work out in or just relax in these versatile Under Armour moisture-wicking terry sweatpants. Spend $100 on the retailer's website and save an extra 30% on outlet sale items with the code RUN430. REGULARLY $55 $46.99 at Under Armour

Sheer Joy Jacket Lululemon Lululemon Sheer Joy Jacket Lululemon Technical jacket made fabulous. This sheer, textured topper has the elevated look of chiffon, while keeping you warm during windy days and dry in the rain. Shop it for under $100 as part of Lululemon's We Made Too Much selection. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Lululemon

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Leggings For Every Personal Style -- Spanx, Lululemon and More

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020 -- Shop New Balance, Allbirds, Nike and More

The Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals This Week: Bloomingdale's, Lancer Skincare and More