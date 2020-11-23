Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Shoes
Amazon's Black Friday 2020 has come and gone and there are still so many deals on shoes! With the weather getting colder and the holiday season kicking off soon, it’s never too early to step up your shoe game.
Amazon offers a huge selection to feed your shoe obsession and fill your holiday gift list from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.
Shoe lovers will find great Amazon deals on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months.
Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.
And shoes aren’t the only thing still on sale. Amazon's Early Black Friday launched bunch of discounts on tons of other items, including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
See our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts!
Shop the best shoe deals, along with more footwear deals from Shopbop's Amazon store.
