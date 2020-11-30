Shopping

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Need a dress for the holiday season? Cyber Monday Dress deals are here to save the day! Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses. 

Shop Cyber Monday for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new fall dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
4SI3NNA
4SI3NNA Women's Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
4SI3NNA
Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. This Bodycon Midi Dress comes in six other colors.
REGULARLY $80.54
Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica
Get ready for next spring -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors.
REGULARLY $69.50
Como Dress
Black Halo
Black Halo Women's Como Dress
Amazon
Como Dress
Black Halo
You can never have too many flattering black dresses in your fall and winter wardrobes.
REGULARLY $325
Darby Mini Dress
Black Halo
Black Halo Women's Darby Mini Dress
Amazon
Darby Mini Dress
Black Halo
Show some shoulder and a lot of sparkle in this party-perfect LBD.
REGULARLY $375
Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Dress the Population
Dress the Population Women's Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Amazon
Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Dress the Population
This is a simply stunning gown, no matter which of the 14 available colors you choose.
REGULARLY $319
Reeder Dress
Black Halo
Black Halo Women's Reeder Dress
Amazon
Reeder Dress
Black Halo
Stand out in this ice-skater-chic velvet dress, on super sale right now.
REGULARLY $345
Emerie Cutout Dress
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Women's Emerie Cutout Dress
Amazon
Emerie Cutout Dress
For Love & Lemons
A Long Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress for the right occasion.
Textured Clip Dot Dress
Donna Morgan
Donna Morgan Women's Textured Clip Dot Dress
Amazon
Textured Clip Dot Dress
Donna Morgan
This lightweight midi dress is a precious fall must have.
REGULARLY $158
Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Amazon
Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Sam Edelman
Pair this Sam Edelman Embroidered Floral Dress with booties for the perfect fall look.
REGULARLY $158
Jacquard Midi Dress
Adrianna Papell
Jacquard Midi Dress
Amazon
Jacquard Midi Dress
Adrianna Papell
Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal at under $100. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal.
REGULARLY $279
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Donna Morgan
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Amazon
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Donna Morgan
This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. 
REGULARLY $138
Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke
Young Fabulous & Broke Women's Sweetie Slip Dress
Amazon
Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke
This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend.
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Amazon
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People
This Free People V-neck maxi dress has cap sleeves and comes in six fun colors.
Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People
Paradise Printed Maxi
Amazon
Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People
This festive floral dress has a V-neckline and a center slit in the front.
Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Marchesa Notte Women's Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
The Marchesa Notte Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress is a showstopper for under $100.

