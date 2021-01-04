The Holidays have passed, and the New Year is officially here! As you begin to navigate all the amazing deals and special offers rolling out for the New Year, stress a bit less knowing that you can knock out all of your New Year's Resolution beauty shopping with the Amazon New Year New You deals that are still available with just a few clicks thanks to Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide.

Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone this New Year. Within their gift guide is the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide, which is brimming with ideas for your beauty product-loving friends (and items for your own makeup and skincare collections).

From makeup to skincare to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Just a few of our favorite gift ideas include a festive OPI nail polish set that released in 2020, a L'Occitane skincare trio with a keepsake ornament and a collector's edition travel makeup kit from Tarte. Whether it's a markdown or an exclusive item, the gift you choose will bring joy.

Just in time for the New Year, the Amazon sale has offered up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, for this month, the Amazon sale is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the entire Amazon New Year New You Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.

Glowy: The Night Kit Drunk Elephant Amazon Glowy: The Night Kit Drunk Elephant Stock up on Drunk Elephant favorites like the TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizing Cream and more with the brand's Glowy: The Night Kit. $98 at Amazon

Haus of Collections Haus Laboratories Amazon Haus of Collections Haus Laboratories Available in 13 shades, this three-piece superset from Lady Gaga's vegan beauty brand includes liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss. A $65 VALUE $49 at Amazon

Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron T3 Amazon Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron T3 In addition to loving the Revlon One-Step and Dyson Airwrap, we are big fans of T3 hair appliances, like this versatile ceramic curling iron with three barrel sizes. ORIGINALLY $325 $274.99 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon We can't say enough good things about the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, which dries and smooths just like a professional blowout. Shop it now for anyone looking for a haircare upgrade. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set Ancient Greek Remedy Amazon Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set Ancient Greek Remedy This organic skin care set is a great idea for new moms -- it contains a reparative body oil, a buttercream moisturizer, a rejuvenating foot balm and and two soap bars. $44.99 at Amazon

Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair CurlMix Amazon Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair CurlMix CurlMix Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair is one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2020. This four step formula comes in lavender, vanilla berry, watermelon and fragrance-free formula. $85 at Amazon

3 Piece Gift Set Nanette Lepore Amazon 3 Piece Gift Set Nanette Lepore This gift set contains a full-size spray and body lotion plus a purse-size spray, all in the heavenly Colors of Nanette scent. $77.90 at Amazon

Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Purecode Amazon Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Purecode Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. $39.99 at Amazon

Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville Amazon Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night. $120 at Amazon

Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler Amazon Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler Attention folks! This is the flat iron that Beyonce uses! Beyonce told Instyle about her love for this flat iron “I’m crazy about it! I can’t live without my flat iron! It takes me about an hour to do my hair, and the only time I don’t is when I’m on vacation.” This FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler is a compact flat iron whose rounded edges allows you to easily add waves or curls flawlessly. $93.71 at Amazon

At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit PMD Amazon At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit PMD Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use device that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. $159 at Amazon

Treasures Collectors Set Tarte Amazon Treasures Collectors Set Tarte Everyone loves Tarte products, but the brand's collector's sets are an especially cool gift. $47.45 at Amazon

VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush Philips Amazon VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush Philips Remove impurities and unclog pores to reveal the healthy, glowing skin underneath. This little gadget is especially great for the areas around the nose and chin. You can get the latest model at Amazon. $110.80 at Amazon

ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare Amazon ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare. $150 at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Fitness Trackers

