Best Amazon Deals for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More
The Holidays have passed, and the New Year is officially here! As you begin to navigate all the amazing deals and special offers rolling out for the New Year, stress a bit less knowing that you can knock out all of your New Year's Resolution beauty shopping with the Amazon New Year New You deals that are still available with just a few clicks thanks to Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide.
Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone this New Year. Within their gift guide is the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide, which is brimming with ideas for your beauty product-loving friends (and items for your own makeup and skincare collections).
From makeup to skincare to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Just a few of our favorite gift ideas include a festive OPI nail polish set that released in 2020, a L'Occitane skincare trio with a keepsake ornament and a collector's edition travel makeup kit from Tarte. Whether it's a markdown or an exclusive item, the gift you choose will bring joy.
Just in time for the New Year, the Amazon sale has offered up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Additionally, for this month, the Amazon sale is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Shop the entire Amazon New Year New You Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.
Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Fitness Trackers
