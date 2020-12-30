The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is still chock-full of deep discounts, so stock up on UGG footwear until the end of year while supplies last!

As the winter season approaches, now's the time to gear up on UGG footwear. Shop massive deals and steals on UGG styles at the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various shoe styles for women, men and kids -- save up to 45% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter.

The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofAmazon Holiday Deals. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Holiday Sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, jackets, kids and baby gear, home decor, bras,underwear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, gifts for moms, last-minute gifts, office gifts or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Want to score a cozy pair or two of UGG shoes for less than original price? Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals from Amazon's Holiday Deals sale.

Bandara Tall Boot UGG Amazon Bandara Tall Boot UGG These UGG Bandara Tall Boot the perfect boot for the fall and colder seasons. This Tall Boot is made with 100% leather, to be paired with anything from jeans to a dress. REGULARLY $275 $189.84 at Amazon

Jass Sneaker UGG Amazon Jass Sneaker UGG In addition to comfy boots, UGG makes classic slip-on leather sneakers. REGULARLY $100 $54.97 at Amazon

Ridge Mini Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Ridge Mini Ankle Boot UGG An UGG Mini Boot designed to be a puffer jacket for your feet. This UGG Ridge Mini Ankle Boot is lined with sheep fur with cold weather technology protecting you from temperatures below -32c. This boot is also available in Black and White. REGULARLY $160 $137.99 at Amazon

Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG Amazon Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter. REGULARLY $169.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Women's Lezly Slipper Koolaburra by UGG Amazon Women's Lezly Slipper Koolaburra by UGG A Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper. REGULARLY $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot UGG Amazon Men's Freamon WP Chukka Boot UGG A waterproof leather and seude boot made by UGG. This Freamon WP Chukka Boot is crafted with enerG comfort system using micropod technology for supreme comfort. This boot is also offered in brown. REGULARLY $150 $145.08 at Amazon

Hazel Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Hazel Ankle Boot UGG This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black. REGULARLY $150 $88 at Amazon

Women's Portola Reversible Robe UGG Amazon Women's Portola Reversible Robe UGG The UGG Women's Portola Reversible Robe is a shawl collar robe with plush fleece lining. $147.95 and up at Amazon

Women's Classic Short Ii Boot UGG Amazon Women's Classic Short Ii Boot UGG An UGG Classic Boot is a must-have. This boot also comes in brown, fuchsia, and other variations of pink. $160 at Amazon

Men's Scuff Logo Slipper UGG Amazon Men's Scuff Logo Slipper UGG These UGG Men's Scuff Logo Slippers are crafted with 100% wool, a suede sole and sheepskin insole. These are the perfect comfy gift for the men in your life. $98.95 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. This boot is also available in Black. $119.95 at Amazon

Women's Bruno Ankle Bootie UGG Amazon Women's Bruno Ankle Bootie UGG A soft leather ankle bootie with a zipper in the back. Sizes are limited, so grab them while supplies last. $147.03 at Amazon

T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Amazon T Delta Flat Sandal UGG This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes. $47.06 and up at Amazon

Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe UGG Amazon Men's Beach Moc Slip-On Boat Shoe UGG These UGG men's moccasin-style boat shoes will make a great holiday gift for the man in your life.. REGULARLY $125 $86.90 at Amazon

Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot UGG Amazon Kids' Classic Short Ii Stars Boot UGG Let you child shine bright with these Star detail UGG Classic Short Boot. It also comes in Fuchsia and Lilac. REGULARLY $130 $89.90 at Amazon

Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker UGG Amazon Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker UGG The Sammy Chevron Sneaker is an UGG heritage sneaker built on our iconic classic boot silhouette. REGULARLY $110 $70.58 at Amazon

Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG Amazon Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG These classic UGG rain boots are great to have on rainy days. We love the sleek matte finish. Very limited sizes, so hurry! $84.95 at Amazon

