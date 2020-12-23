Best Amazon Holiday Deals Still Available on Leggings

The Best Amazon Holiday Deals are still here! With the subsequent winter holidays right on deck, this is the perfect time to grab major deals on your favorite leggings. The biggest shopping days of the year are jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings.

A major part of our new daily uniform, leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to yoga class, to work from home, to the (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

Shop the best deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.

Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Colorfulkoala Amazon Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Colorfulkoala These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. $22.99 at Amazon

High Waisted Compression Legging Shapermint Amazon High Waisted Compression Legging Shapermint Chill, these high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. REGULARLY $29.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets OUGESS Amazon Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets OUGESS No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS come in 30 different styles. REGULARLY $22.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints --Black, Forest Green, and Red. REGULARLY $140.00 $93.07 at Amazon

Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF Amazon Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal warm leggings with pockets. They are perfect for this upcoming winter months to help keep you warm and dry. $28.99 at Amazon

Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings Oalka Amazon Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings Oalka These stretchy capris by Oaika come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few this Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday season! REGULARLY $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging Core 10 Amazon Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging Core 10 Built for the yoga studio and beyond these Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Leggings features a stylish scallop trim detail at waistband and ankle. These leggings come in seven different colors, too! REGULARLY $49 $41.40 at Amazon

Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas Amazon Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas These classic adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. REGULARLY $35 $20.76 at Amazon

Seamless Leggings HUE Amazon Seamless Leggings HUE If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice. $17.85 and up at Amazon

Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings AURIQUE Amazon Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings AURIQUE These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in five colors, including Pink Dusty Pink (pictured above). REGULARLY $24.80 $22.88 at Amazon

