There are only a few hours left in Amazon Prime Day!

To help you get the most out of the remaining hours of the massive sale, ET Style has culled the best Prime beauty deals, featuring makeup, skincare and tools.

Amazon is the place to stock up on your tried-and-true favorites or try something new, like the Pronexa Eyelash & Brow Serum, which has 13,000 reviews and 4.3 stars, or any of the Olaplex hair treatment products, which Kim Kardashian loves.

Here's your last chance to shop top beauty discounts from Prime Day.

Do I Need to be a Prime Member?

Prime Day sales are only accessible to Prime members. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial and two-day delivery. You can shop not only on your desktop and mobile, but also on the Amazon app, where you can preview and "watch" deals you'd like to buy on Prime Day and get an alert when the products go on sale, and on Alexa-compatible devices. First-time Amazon app users will receive a $10 Amazon credit and another $10 credit when you make your first in-app purchase. If you're going to be on desktop, install Amazon Assistant to get notifications on discounts and get $10 off on your next order of $50 or more. Got an Amazon Gift Card? Earn a $10 bonus when you reload $100 or more to the card for the first time. Whole Foods Market shoppers, spend $10 at the store or on Prime Now today to get $10 on Amazon for Prime Day.

Lightning Deals vs. Spotlight Deals

There are two types of Deals for Prime Day. Lightning Deals last for a limited time (typically a few hours) or until the product is sold out. Only one item is allowed for purchase per customer.

Spotlight Deals either last for 24 hours or for the duration of Prime Day once the deal is released.

Shop Lightning Deals:

Shop Prime Day beauty deals:

Other retailers are offering big sales in conjunction with Prime Day. Macy's extended its Black Friday in July sale, Net-a-Porter is offering extra 20% off on select sale items and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is well underway.

Pronexa Lavish Lash Eyelash & Brow Serum, $100 $30 (Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars and over 13,000 reviews!)

NeoCutis Lumière Bio-restorative Eye Cream, $97 $48 (one of our editors has used this for two years!)

Our sister sites CNET and GameSpot are covering the best Prime Day deals and Prime Day gaming deals.

