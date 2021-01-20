Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Need a dress for Valentine's Day? Or looking for a gift for your sweetheart? Amazon's Valentine's Day dress deals and steals are here to save the day! The Amazon's Valentine's Day event is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses.

Shop Amazon's Valentine's Day for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a good work from home outfit new clothes at the right price are in your future. And if you are already planning outfits with essential items for warmer months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has your perfect dress -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands await at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, gifts for moms, last-minute gifts, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Amazon's Valentine's Day event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Valentine's Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Ahead, shop designer dress deals with Amazon's Valentine's Day deals.

Black Halo Como Dress Amazon Black Halo Como Dress You can never have too many flattering black mini dresses in your wardrobe. This one has the style of a wrap dress for a winning look any time of year. $105.80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Donna Morgan Textured Clip Dot Dress Amazon Donna Morgan Textured Clip Dot Dress This lightweight midi dress is a precious spring must have. $106.58 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $230) Buy Now

Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress Amazon Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress If easy is your priority this year, it doesn't get easier than a pullover jersey-knit dress from Eileen Fisher. $50.80 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

Black Halo Darby Mini Dress Amazon Black Halo Darby Mini Dress Show some shoulder and a lot of sparkle in this party-perfect LBD. Whether it's a cocktail party or you need a striking outfit for a winter wedding, this mini dress will turn heads. And no need for accessories when you shimmer into a room. $118.19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375) Buy Now

Rag & Bone Womens Open Back Wrap Dress Amazon Rag & Bone Womens Open Back Wrap Dress Dress it up or dress it down -- anyway you wear it, you'll feel comfortably casual in this piece. Bonus: If you have sneaker problem, this is the dress for you. $55.99 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $225) Buy Now

Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Amazon Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Get ready for spring -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors. $39.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.50) Buy Now

Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress Amazon Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress If spring fever is hitting you early this year, this adorable pink boatneck dress from Trina Turk is the cure. $56.40 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $185) Buy Now

Dress the Population Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown Amazon Dress the Population Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown Headed to a wedding or an opera, this is a simply stunning gown, no matter which of the 13 available colors you choose. $38.61 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $288) Buy Now

Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress Amazon Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress Your collection of summer dresses will not be complete without this cotton mesh dress from Joan Vass. It's great for parties, but you can dress it down with a denim jacket and the right shoes. $24.05 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59.95) Buy Now

Free People Women's Beach Party Midi Dress Amazon Free People Women's Beach Party Midi Dress Working from home or going on a picnic at the park, this is the perfect dress for any occasion as we head into spring and you can't beat the price. $16.98 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress Amazon Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress If you're thinking about spring, this Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress is a great deal at under $60. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal. $54.28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $194) Buy Now

Jay Godfrey Womens Carlo Strappy Cocktail Slip Dress Amazon Jay Godfrey Womens Carlo Strappy Cocktail Slip Dress If your wardrobe needs a burst of sunshine, put this strappy dress from Jay Godfrey on your wish list. $60.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249.99) Buy Now

Alex Evenings Women's Long A Line Illusion Sweetheart Neck Dress Amazon Alex Evenings Women's Long A Line Illusion Sweetheart Neck Dress Amazon fashion is full of surprises—this elegant dress is pictured in dark navy, but if that's not your color, there are 15 others to choose from. $39.74 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Black Halo Reeder Dress Amazon Black Halo Reeder Dress Stand out in this ice-skater-chic velvet dress, on super sale right now. $56.35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $345) Buy Now

Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress Amazon Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. $76.80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138) Buy Now

Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress Amazon Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend. $87.87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon 4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. You can get this Bodycon Midi Dress at $100 off right now. $15.41 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress Amazon Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress Welcome warm weather in this strappy sundress. This flowy, lightweight dress is 100% cotton to keep you cool and comfortable when the temperatures aren't. $68.60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress Pair this floral print dress with booties for the perfect weekend look. $118.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

