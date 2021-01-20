Shopping

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Need a dress for Valentine's Day? Or looking for a gift for your sweetheart? Amazon's Valentine's Day dress deals and steals are here to save the day! The Amazon's Valentine's Day event is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses. 

Shop Amazon's Valentine's Day for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a good work from home outfit new clothes at the right price are in your future. And if you are already planning outfits with essential items for warmer months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has your perfect dress -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands await at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Amazon's Valentine's Day event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Valentine's Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Ahead, shop designer dress deals with Amazon's Valentine's Day deals.

Black Halo Como Dress
Black Halo Women's Como Dress
Amazon
Black Halo Como Dress
You can never have too many flattering black mini dresses in your wardrobe. This one has the style of a wrap dress for a winning look any time of year. 
$105.80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325)
Donna Morgan Textured Clip Dot Dress
Donna Morgan Women's Textured Clip Dot Dress
Amazon
Donna Morgan Textured Clip Dot Dress
This lightweight midi dress is a precious spring must have.
$106.58 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $230)
Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress
Eileen Fisher Womens Petites Sleeveless Casual Dress
Amazon
Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress
If easy is your priority this year, it doesn't get easier than a pullover jersey-knit dress from Eileen Fisher.
$50.80 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Black Halo Darby Mini Dress
Black Halo Women's Darby Mini Dress
Amazon
Black Halo Darby Mini Dress
Show some shoulder and a lot of sparkle in this party-perfect LBD. Whether it's a cocktail party or you need a striking outfit for a winter wedding, this mini dress will turn heads. And no need for accessories when you shimmer into a room. 
$118.19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375)
Rag & Bone Womens Open Back Wrap Dress
rag & bone Womens Open Back Side Slit Wrap Dress
Amazon
Rag & Bone Womens Open Back Wrap Dress
Dress it up or dress it down -- anyway you wear it, you'll feel comfortably casual in this piece. Bonus: If you have sneaker problem, this is the dress for you. 
$55.99 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $225)
Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Get ready for spring -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors.
$39.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.50)
Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress
Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress
Amazon
Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress
If spring fever is hitting you early this year, this adorable pink boatneck dress from Trina Turk is the cure. 
$56.40 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $185)
Dress the Population Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Dress the Population Women's Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Amazon
Dress the Population Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Headed to a wedding or an opera, this is a simply stunning gown, no matter which of the 13 available colors you choose.
$38.61 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $288)
Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress
Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress
Amazon
Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress
Your collection of summer dresses will not be complete without this cotton mesh dress from Joan Vass. It's great for parties, but you can dress it down with a denim jacket and the right shoes. 
$24.05 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59.95)
Free People Women's Beach Party Midi Dress
Free People Women's Beach Party Midi Dress
Amazon
Free People Women's Beach Party Midi Dress
Working from home or going on a picnic at the park, this is the perfect dress for any occasion as we head into spring and you can't beat the price. 
$16.98 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress
Jacquard Midi Dress
Amazon
Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress
If you're thinking about spring, this Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress is a great deal at under $60. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal.
$54.28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $194)
Michael Kors Women's Lurex Wrap Skirt Sheath Dress
Michael Michael Kors Women's Lurex Wrap Skirt Sheath Dress
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Lurex Wrap Skirt Sheath Dress
Stun in this shimmery mini dress from Michael Kors. 
$100 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)
Jay Godfrey Womens Carlo Strappy Cocktail Slip Dress
Jay Godfrey Womens Carlo Strappy Cocktail Slip Dress
Amazon
Jay Godfrey Womens Carlo Strappy Cocktail Slip Dress
If your wardrobe needs a burst of sunshine, put this strappy dress from Jay Godfrey on your wish list. 
$60.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249.99)
Alex Evenings Women's Long A Line Illusion Sweetheart Neck Dress
Alex Evenings Women's Long A Line Illusion Sweetheart Neck Dress (Petite and Regular)
Amazon
Alex Evenings Women's Long A Line Illusion Sweetheart Neck Dress
Amazon fashion is full of surprises—this elegant dress is pictured in dark navy, but if that's not your color, there are 15 others to choose from. 
$39.74 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Black Halo Reeder Dress
Black Halo Women's Reeder Dress
Amazon
Black Halo Reeder Dress
Stand out in this ice-skater-chic velvet dress, on super sale right now.
$56.35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $345)
Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Amazon
Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. 
$76.80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138)
Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke Women's Sweetie Slip Dress
Amazon
Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress
This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend.
$87.87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
4SI3NNA Women's Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. You can get this Bodycon Midi Dress at $100 off right now. 
$15.41 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress
Free People Women's Lilah Pleated Tube Dress
Amazon
Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress
Welcome warm weather in this strappy sundress. This flowy, lightweight dress is 100% cotton to keep you cool and comfortable when the temperatures aren't. 
$68.60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Pair this floral print dress with booties for the perfect weekend look. 
$118.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)

