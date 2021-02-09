Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lepore & More
Valentine's Day is just days away! If you haven't gotten all your last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, it's not too late! The ever-reliable Amazon has deals and discounts from its Valentine's Day Sale and in just a few clicks you can find just the right gifts with Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide.
Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone. Within the gift guide is the Amazon Valentine's Day Gift Guide, which is brimming with ideas for the makeup lover in your life (and items for your own makeup and skincare collections).
From makeup brush sets to skincare products to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Whether it's a markdown on eyeliner or an exclusive eyeshadow palette, the gift you choose will bring joy.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Amazon sale is also offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Additionally, the Amazon Valentine's Day sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones
Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Men's Clothing
Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love
The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date
The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts From Macy's
Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch
24 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci and More
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Best 242 Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save on Beauty Tools, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Alo Yoga & More
The Best Beauty Tools to Try in 2021 -- Clarisonic, Dyson and More
25 Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type
Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try in 2021
How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021
Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget
The Best Home Gym Equipment to Stay Fit at Home
43 Best Hair, Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35
Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon
The Best Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon -- Drunk Elephant, Bliss, Oribe, Kiehl's and More
The Best Glossier Beauty Sets & More