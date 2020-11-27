Whether you're shopping for a small smart speaker or you want to go all-in on Amazon's smart home ecosystem, this week we are finding deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite Amazon devices at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, Fire tablets, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear at the Amazon Black Friday sale. Prices go as low as $9.99.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices on sale right now at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Ring Amazon Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Ring This bundle comes with the Ring Peephole camera and Echo Dot (3rd Generation). Talk to visitors via the Echo Dot and see who is at the door with the 1080p HD video doorbell, which can be installed over your door's peephole. REGULARLY $179.98 $88.98 at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Work hard and play harder on this great Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet. REGULARLY $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. REGULARLY $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. REGULARLY $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Echo Studio Amazon Amazon Echo Studio Amazon Save 25% on the Echo Studio -- a smart speaker with powerful sound and voice-controlled built-in Alexa that can play music, read the news and answer questions. ORIGINALLY $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Mini Blink Amazon Mini Blink This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. REGULARLY $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, available in four colors. You can also save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $74.99. $129.99 at Amazon

Buds Echo Amazon Buds Echo These newly released Echo Buds are wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction and Alexa. REGULARLY $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away. $24.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba Amazon 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last. REGULARLY $180 $119.99 at Amazon

Echo Auto Amazon Amazon Echo Auto Amazon Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. REGULARLY $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Indoor Cam Ring Amazon Indoor Cam Ring The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This Ring Indoor Cam also works with Alexa. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Save $75 on the eero Mesh WiFi system, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices. REGULARLY $249 $174 at Amazon

Echo Flex Amazon Amazon Echo Flex Amazon For under $10, score the Echo Flex -- a plug-in mini smart speaker with built-in Alexa. REGULARLY $24.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Floodlight Camera Ring Amazon Floodlight Camera Ring Monitor your home with the motion-activated Ring security cam with floodlights. REGULARLY $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. The Prime Day price will be reflected at checkout. $339.98 at Amazon

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen ecobee Amazon ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen ecobee Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat as it intelligently heats or cools your home when prices are low and balances the interior climate for comfort. REGULARLY $169.99 $146.71 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $60. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. REGULARLY $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under $30 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Recast Amazon Amazon Fire TV Recast Amazon Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. REGULARLY $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Blink Amazon Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Blink Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. REGULARLY $284.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Alarm 8-piece kit Ring Amazon Alarm 8-piece kit Ring The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring which works with Alexa. REGULARLY $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

