Best Buy Holiday Sale: Save Up to $600 on TVs, Appliances, and More

Best Buy is currently hosting its New Deals Every Day sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers, keeping the savings on hot gift items rolling in. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills to compete with other online retailers. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

In its latest deals drop, Best Buy released hundreds more of its tech discounts where you can find a discount on headphones, iPads, laptops or smart TVs, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Best Buy's holiday sale.

Best Buy laptop, eBook reader, and headphone deals

Best Buy TV deals

Best Buy home deals

Best Buy fitness deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Cyber Monday Deals Under $30

Apple Cyber Monday Deals: Where to Save on AirPods, iPads, & MacBooks

Black Friday and Cyber Monday finds from lululemon

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to 70% Now

Always Pan Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to $125 on Our Place's Cookware

Kourtney Kardashian's Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings Are On Sale