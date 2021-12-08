Shopping

Best Buy Holiday Sale: Save Up to $600 on TVs, Appliances, and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale 2021
Best Buy

Best Buy is currently hosting its New Deals Every Day sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers, keeping the savings on hot gift items rolling in. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills to compete with other online retailers. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

In its latest deals drop, Best Buy released hundreds more of its tech discounts where you can find a discount on headphones, iPads, laptops or smart TVs, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more. 

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Best Buy's holiday sale.

Best Buy laptop, eBook reader, and headphone deals

Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Step up your tech game with this touch screen laptop from Lenovo -- now only $1,350.
$1,750$1,350
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Best Buy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
$160$120
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$200$99
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
$700$550

Best Buy TV deals

Toshiba 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
Toshiba - 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
Best Buy
Toshiba 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
$350$280
Insignia 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 58" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$580$350
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Users love this TV's clear picture frame -- and for a limited time at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale, you can save $200 on the high-tech television.
$1,200$1,050
Sony 65" BRAVIA 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony - 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" BRAVIA 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Enjoy a lifelike picture with premium OLED - contrast and color that feels deep, natural, and real.
$2,300$2,200
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,100$930
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,200$900
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
$750$600

Best Buy home deals

Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Digital Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Digital Air Fryer
$50$20
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
Best Buy
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
$550$380
Ninja - Foodi Convection Toaster Oven
Ninja - Foodi Convection Toaster Oven
Best Buy
Ninja - Foodi Convection Toaster Oven
$270$180
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
Best Buy
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
$600$500
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Best Buy
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
$200$150
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$800$700
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
$60$40
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
$850$750
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
Best Buy
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
$160$140
Samsung Front Load Washer
Samsung - 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer
Best Buy
Samsung Front Load Washer
If you're considering a washing machine upgrade, now's the time to do it. This Samsung Front Load Washer is almost $300 off the regular price.
$950$680

Best Buy fitness deals

ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
Best Buy
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
$1,700$1,500
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,700
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
$180$130

