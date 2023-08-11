Sales & Deals

Best Buy Just Launched A Massive Anniversary Sale: Shop This Weekend's Biggest Tech Deals

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy

Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or tackle some early back-to-school shopping, now is a great time to save on anything you've been eyeing at Best Buy. This weekend, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale is rolling out big savings across the retailer's top tech and appliances. The huge sale event includes deals on best-selling tech gear and gadgets including laptops, tablets, smart TVs, headphones and more that you won't want to miss.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

Now through August 13, hundreds of tech and home products are steeply discounted at Best Buy. If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of fall, the Best Buy sale is offering unbeatable deals on appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Fridgidaire, and Whirlpool.

Much like all of Best Buy's weekend sales, these deals will go by fast. If you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later. With so many items from top brands discounted, you might be wondering what to shop before the sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

Best Deals from Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

Save up to $800 on the Frame TV. The 2022 version of the 4K TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$2,000$1,700
Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7)
Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7)

This alternate version of the 16-inch 2-in-1 Inspiron is mainly an OLED upgrade. Instead of a Ryzen processor, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory as well. If you like the other model's form factor but need a little more oomph, you'll find it here. Pick this one up for a more tailored, elite experience. 

$1,550$1,101
Poly Voyager 4320 Wireless Noise Cancelling Stereo Headset
Poly Voyager 4320 Wireless Noise Cancelling Stereo Headset
Best Buy
Poly Voyager 4320 Wireless Noise Cancelling Stereo Headset

Poly's Voyager 4320 Wireless Headset features dual-mic Acoustic Fence technology to eliminate background noise and keep you focused throughout the workday.

$170$146
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV

Samsung's OLED TV changes the game again with 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, all for a picture so real, it’s surreal.

$2,000$1,600
With summer allergies and the hot days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room. 

$650$500
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Laptop
BestBuy_ASUS_Laptop
Best Buy
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Laptop

Save nearly $500 on this powerful gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU to ensure you can enjoy any game you throw at it, from The Sims to Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, it boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of space for all your favorite games.

$1,400$910
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air
Best Buy
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air

Save $100 on Apple's latest iPad model in five different colors. 

$600$500

Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop

The Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop combines style with performance. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, it's not about to let any task get in its way, even if you have media-centric work to complete. Its 360° hinge lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes smoothly, and its display's ComfortView Plus feature helps to reduce eye strain. 

$800$650
HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14" FHD Laptop
HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14" FHD Laptop

Engineered to rotate 360 degrees so that you can be entertained from any angle you choose, the HP Pavilion reaches a new level of graphics performance with crisp, stunning visuals. Stay connected wherever and personalize your performance with HP Network Booster. 

$580$350
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Best Buy
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.

$1,000$900
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop

Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.

$900$601
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Best Buy
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.

$1,100$1,000

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

From Dyson air purifier fans to LG refrigerators, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung - 26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub and External Water & Ice
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning. 

$3,060$2,000
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125$950
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$4,400$4,000
With summer allergies and the hot days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room. 

$650$500
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Best Buy
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher

The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space. 

$612$480
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$760
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum

Cleaning day just got easier with this deep cleaning vacuum from Dyson. Its cordless so no more dealing with a long, tangled cord and searching for nearby outlets. 

$400$300
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$850

Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.

LG 42" Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 42" Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 42" Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching.

$1,000$900
Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this HD Smart Fire 4K TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.

$300$200
Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
Best Buy
Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,100$900
Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV
Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV

Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home.

$850$780
Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$3,800$2,500
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$700$665

