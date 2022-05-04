Best Buy's 24-Hour Flash Sale is Back: Save Big on 4K TVs, Chromebooks, Headphones and More
If you've been on the hunt for major savings to upgrade your TV, laptop, and home gadgets, you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a 24-hour flash sale with deep sitewide discounts on hundreds of items from Samsung TVs and HP Chromebooks to popular video games. Best Buy's sale has major savings on some of the hottest tech and appliances of the year, but it only runs through tomorrow, May 5, so now's your chance to score the discounts.
Today is Star Wars Day, which means this is the best time to buy anything Star Wars related, as it's likely on sale. In addition to its latest flash sale, Best Buy has an epic collection of Star Wars games, toys and more merchandise on sale to celebrate May the 4th.
From noise-canceling headphones to markdowns on tablets and e-readers, if you're wondering which discounts are worth shopping, we've gone though Best Buy's current offers to find the best deals so you don't miss out on any savings. Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best tech deals from Best Buy's 24-Hour Sale.
Best TV deals
Not only does the ultra-fast processor transform what you watch to stunning 4K, you'll be immersed in lifelike pictures with millions of shades of color unleashed by next-level UHD with Dynamic Crystal technology.
Best laptop and tablet deals
Built for any gamer in a clean, minimalist design, the Lenovo Legion 5 combines the latest AMD Ryzen 5800 H-Series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Graphics, 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, and NVMe TLC SSD storage.
Best headphone deals
Take crystal-clear calls and use intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to escape into your music, even in a noisy crowd.
Best appliance deals
With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer which is also super easy to clean. The removable non-stick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher safe.
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung Frame TV Deals: Get the 2022 Frame TV For Its Lowest Price Yet
The 14 Best TV Deals We Found From Amazon, Samsung, LG, and More
Save $900 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set
Samsung Mother's Day Sale: The Best Deals on Smartphones, TVs and More
This Is the Best Trade-In Deal Ever for the Samsung Galaxy S22
The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on A Stunning 8K TV
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Best Laptop and Tablet Deals: Save on Chromebooks, iPads, and More
The Best Samsung Deals: Save on TVs, Galaxy S22, Laptops and More
The Best Headphone Deals in 2022: Save On Beats and More