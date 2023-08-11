Best Buy’s 3-Day Anniversary Sale Has Huge Discounts on Samsung, LG and Sony TVs All Weekend
Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic deals. To celebrate its anniversary, the retailer just launched a massive three-day sale today with huge discounts on big-ticket items like home appliances, Apple products, laptops and more.
In particular, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale is bursting with TV deals so you can watch all of your favorite TV shows in clear, high definition resolution. Now through Sunday, August 13, you can save on TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony.
Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs like the iconic Frame TV, or are simply looking to upgrade your 4K gaming TV, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best TV deals you don’t want to miss out on. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals before they're gone.
Ahead, shop the best TV deals from Best Buy's Anniversary Sale available this weekend.
Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale
Save $300 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching.
This LG Class UQ75 offers 75" of theater-like immersion and is perfect for your family room or home theater, while maintaining picture-perfect clarity in 4K resolution.
Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale
Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
For a movie theatre experience in your home, this 85-inch Samsung TV is now $1,000 off. From daytime sports to movie night, your picture amazes in any light with AI processing that expertly upscales content to 4K and refines your Smart Hub and sound.
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale
With a native 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR resolution, your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games look smooth and clear. The advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 powers realistic contrast, vivid color, and accurate picture quality, so you’ll feel like you’re right there in the action.
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.
Experience blur-free picture quality full of rich, real-world detail and texture with reduced noise, powered by X-Reality PRO. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place.
