Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic deals. To celebrate its anniversary, the retailer just launched a massive three-day sale today with huge discounts on big-ticket items like home appliances, Apple products, laptops and more.

In particular, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale is bursting with TV deals so you can watch all of your favorite TV shows in clear, high definition resolution. Now through Sunday, August 13, you can save on TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony.

Shop Best Buy's TV Deals

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs like the iconic Frame TV, or are simply looking to upgrade your 4K gaming TV, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best TV deals you don’t want to miss out on. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals before they're gone.

Ahead, shop the best TV deals from Best Buy's Anniversary Sale available this weekend.

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV Best Buy Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV With a native 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR resolution, your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games look smooth and clear. The advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 powers realistic contrast, vivid color, and accurate picture quality, so you’ll feel like you’re right there in the action. $1,400 $1,300 Shop Now

