Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Ends Tonight: The Best Deals on Smart TVs, Dyson, Fitbits and More

Following its major New Year deals, Best Buy is currently hosting a 3-Day Savings Event event with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers, keeping the savings on hot gift items rolling in. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy's sale ends tonight, but there's still a chance to score some incredible deals today. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

In its latest 3-Day savings event, Best Buy released hundreds more of its tech discounts for 2022 where you can find an epic deal on headphones, iPads, laptops or smart TVs, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more. 

Also through Sunday, January 16, you can score as much as 50% off clearance and open-box items as part of Best Buy's Outlet sale.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals from Best Buy's 3-Day Savings Event.

Best headphone and laptop deals

Beats Solo Pro Matte Collection
Beats Solo Pro Matte Collection
Best Buy
Beats Solo Pro Matte Collection
Save $100 and get 6 months of Apple Music free. 
$300$200
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Best Buy
Beats Studio Buds
$150$119
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
$700$550
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Step up your tech game with this touch screen laptop from Lenovo -- now only $1,350.
$1,750$1,450

Best home deals

Google Nest Mini and GE Cync Color Smart Bulb Bundle
Google Nest Mini and GE Cync Color Smart Bulb Bundle
Best Buy
Google Nest Mini and GE Cync Color Smart Bulb Bundle
Use your Google Nest Mini to control the GE Cync smart bulbs, which can create millions of color combinations for your home. 
$95$50
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
$60$35
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
$400$300
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
Best Buy
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
$550$400
Samsung French Door Refrigerator
Samsung French Door Refrigerator
Best Buy
Samsung French Door Refrigerator
$3,150$2,700
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Best Buy
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
$200$150

Best TV deals

Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,100$899
Samsung 65" Q900TS Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65" Q900TS Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Q900TS Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$4,500$2,025
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Users love this TV's clear picture frame -- and for a limited time at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale, you can save $200 on the high-tech television.
$1,200$999
Samsung 85" Class Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung - 85" Class Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$4,500$4,275
LG 70" Class Smart webOS TV
LG 70" Class Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" Class Smart webOS TV
$1,000$800
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,200$900
Samsung 85" Q80T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 85" Q80T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Q80T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$3,800$3,610
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
$750$680
Toshiba 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
Toshiba - 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
Best Buy
Toshiba 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
$350$280
Sony 65" BRAVIA 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony - 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" BRAVIA 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Enjoy a lifelike picture with premium OLED - contrast and color that feels deep, natural, and real.
$2,300$2,000

Best fitness equipment deals

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch
Save $100 and get a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership for free. 
$300$200
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
Best Buy
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
$1,700$1,500
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,700
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
$180$130

