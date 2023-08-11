Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or tackle some early back-to-school shopping, now is a great time to save on anything you've been eyeing at Best Buy. This weekend, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale is rolling out big savings across the retailer's top tech and appliances. The huge sale event includes deals on best-selling tech gear and gadgets including laptops, tablets, smart TVs, headphones and more that you won't want to miss.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

Now through August 13, hundreds of tech and home products are steeply discounted at Best Buy. If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of fall, the Best Buy sale is offering unbeatable deals on appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Fridgidaire, and Whirlpool.

Much like all of Best Buy's weekend sales, these deals will go by fast. If you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later. With so many items from top brands discounted, you might be wondering what to shop before the sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's Anniversary Sale.

Best Buy Tech Deals

HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14" FHD Laptop Best Buy HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14" FHD Laptop Engineered to rotate 360 degrees so that you can be entertained from any angle you choose, the HP Pavilion reaches a new level of graphics performance with crisp, stunning visuals. Stay connected wherever and personalize your performance with HP Network Booster. $580 $350 Shop Now

Best Buy Appliance Deals

From Dyson air purifier fans to LG refrigerators, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $4,000 Shop Now

Best Buy TV Deals

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.

