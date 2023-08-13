Best Buy's Massive Anniversary Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save Big on Top Tech
Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or tackle some early back-to-school shopping, now is a great time to save on anything you've been eyeing at Best Buy. For one last day today, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale is rolling out big savings across the retailer's top tech and appliances. The huge sale event includes deals on best-selling tech gear and gadgets including laptops, tablets, smart TVs, headphones and more that you won't want to miss.
Until midnight tonight, hundreds of tech and home products are steeply discounted at Best Buy. If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of fall, the Best Buy sale is offering unbeatable deals on appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool.
With only a few more hours to shop Best Buy's weekend sale, if you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later. With so many items from top brands discounted, you might be wondering what to shop before the sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's Anniversary Sale.
Best Deals from Best Buy's Anniversary Sale
Save up to $800 on the Frame TV. The 2022 version of the 4K TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
This alternate version of the 16-inch 2-in-1 Inspiron is mainly an OLED upgrade. Instead of a Ryzen processor, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory as well. If you like the other model's form factor but need a little more oomph, you'll find it here. Pick this one up for a more tailored, elite experience.
Poly's Voyager 4320 Wireless Headset features dual-mic Acoustic Fence technology to eliminate background noise and keep you focused throughout the workday.
Samsung's OLED TV changes the game again with 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, all for a picture so real, it’s surreal.
With summer allergies and the hot days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room.
Save nearly $500 on this powerful gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU to ensure you can enjoy any game you throw at it, from The Sims to Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, it boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of space for all your favorite games.
Save $100 on Apple's latest iPad model in five different colors.
Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale
The Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop combines style with performance. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, it's not about to let any task get in its way, even if you have media-centric work to complete. Its 360° hinge lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes smoothly, and its display's ComfortView Plus feature helps to reduce eye strain.
Engineered to rotate 360 degrees so that you can be entertained from any angle you choose, the HP Pavilion reaches a new level of graphics performance with crisp, stunning visuals. Stay connected wherever and personalize your performance with HP Network Booster.
Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.
Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.
The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.
Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale
From Dyson air purifier fans to LG refrigerators, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning.
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Cleaning day just got easier with this deep cleaning vacuum from Dyson. Its cordless so no more dealing with a long, tangled cord and searching for nearby outlets.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Anniversary Sale
Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching.
Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this HD Smart Fire 4K TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home.
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
