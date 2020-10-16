Best Cozy Fashion Deals Extended From Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020 is over; however, the deals are not going away! You're probably wearing some form of loungewear as you're reading this -- why not stock up on more cozy pieces? And the best part? So many styles are still on sale on Amazon.

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more.

Star Seeker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Amazon Star Seeker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants. REGULARLY $54 $45.90 at Amazon

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. REGULARLY $28 $19.60 at Amazon

Amelia Cardigan PJ Harlow Amazon Amelia Cardigan PJ Harlow A cozy cardigan by PJ Harlow with open front and longline silhouette. REGULARLY $54 $44.20 at Amazon

Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings Beyond Yoga Amazon Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga leggings are so comfy! Grab this high-waisted legging for 15% off. REGULARLY $99 $84.15 at Amazon

PJ Set Josie By Josie Natori Amazon PJ Set Josie By Josie Natori Wear this feminine floral cami and pant set from Josie By Josie Natori as loungewear or pajamas. REGULARLY $62.67 $51.65 at Amazon

Notched Collar Boxer Set Kendall + Kylie Amazon Notched Collar Boxer Set Kendall + Kylie Wear this Dalmatian-print long-sleeved shirt and boxers set to bed and keep it on for your Netflix binge the next morning. REGULARLY $58 $33.51 and up at Amazon

Peggy Faux Fur Open Toe Slide Sandals Kenneth Cole New York Amazon Peggy Faux Fur Open Toe Slide Sandals Kenneth Cole New York Scoot around your apartment in style with these fuzzy open toe slippers from Kenneth Cole New York. They're also available in black. REGULARLY $70 $22.52 and up at Amazon

2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set ROSKIKI Amazon 2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set ROSKIKI Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece Tie Dye set for your fall nights. $33.99 at Amazon

Tie Dye Printed One Piece Jumpsuit Zesica Amazon Tie Dye Printed One Piece Jumpsuit Zesica Lounge around this fall in this one piece jumpsuit. $29.99 at Amazon

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion Life Amazon Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion Life A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. REGULARLY $55 $45 at Amazon

Reverse Weave PO Champion Life Amazon Reverse Weave PO Champion Life A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. $60 at Amazon

Tapered Velour Joggers find. Amazon Tapered Velour Joggers find. Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. $15.75 at Amazon

Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Amazon Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. REGULARLY $20 $15.41 and up at Amazon

Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt Daily Ritual Amazon Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt Daily Ritual A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. $18.20 at Amazon

