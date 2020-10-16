Best Cozy Fashion Deals Extended From Prime Day 2020
Prime Day 2020 is over; however, the deals are not going away! You're probably wearing some form of loungewear as you're reading this -- why not stock up on more cozy pieces? And the best part? So many styles are still on sale on Amazon.
So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more.
Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel and Tory Burch.
Shop all Amazon loungewear deals.
An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants.
Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home.
A cozy cardigan by PJ Harlow with open front and longline silhouette.
Beyond Yoga leggings are so comfy! Grab this high-waisted legging for 15% off.
Wear this feminine floral cami and pant set from Josie By Josie Natori as loungewear or pajamas.
Wear this Dalmatian-print long-sleeved shirt and boxers set to bed and keep it on for your Netflix binge the next morning.
Scoot around your apartment in style with these fuzzy open toe slippers from Kenneth Cole New York. They're also available in black.
Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece Tie Dye set for your fall nights.
Lounge around this fall in this one piece jumpsuit.
A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple.
Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail.
This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller.
A jumpsuit reserved for nights in.
A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back.
Comfy sweatpants for under $8? Yes, please.
