December is almost here, so naturally it's time to start thinking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's holiday shopping season, and these are the rules.

As the winter holidays inch closer, so do the deals on everything from wellness and beauty products and designer shoes to home decor, kitchen tools and electronics. This year, shoppers can expect the holiday shopping season to be more spread out -- making for a less stressful November and December -- with so many Cyber Monday deals already available from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Coach, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix Target, Overstock, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and others. We're even looking to TikTok for gift-giving inspiration on what to get everyone on your list.

With 2020's major pivot to online sales and some brick-and-mortar stores remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, Cyber Monday shopping is the perfect time to knock out all of your gift shopping from the comfort of your couch, online. And if you need a new couch, many of those will be on sale too.

Check out the Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes, below. And we've got our ear to the ground, so stay tuned for many more updates!

23andMe

Shopping for the family? Help yours join the more than 12 million people who have taken this at-home genetic test to discover info about their health, personal traits and ancestry. Starting Oct. 29, take $100 off the Health + Ancestry Service (regularly $199) and get the Ancestry + Traits Service for $88.95 (regularly $99). Both kits are available on Amazon, and get one for yourself while you're at it!

Abbio

From Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, use promo code ABBIOBF25 to take 25% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Adidas

Amazon is overflowing with so many Adidas Cyber Monday deals that we had to stop and take stock of them all.

Allswell

Through Nov. 23, take 20% off select items at Allswell, excluding the Allswell mattress and mattress toppers. Use promo code GOBBLE20 at checkout.

Amazon

What's not on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday? Check out our best overall Amazon deals or more specific offers like gifts under $200, gifts under $100, gifts under $50, Amazon device deals and the best leggings to have delivered to your doorstep.

Aritzia

Up to 50% off everything for Cyber Monday, excluding the Super Puff.

Athleta

Take 20% off your entire purchase until Nov. 29. No code needed.

Baublebar

Save 25% off sitewide with code BB25 on stocking stuffers like personalized jewelry and colorful rings for Cyber Monday.

Best Buy

Head to Best Buy's site for Deal of the Day holiday savings on items that have included the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer, Nixplay digital photo frame, Wakeman camping tent and Conair Hot Air Brush Styler.

Boutique Rugs

Huge savings are happening at Boutique Rugs. Through Nov. 29, take 65% off any purchase with promo code BF65. And for their Cyber Monday deals, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, score the same seal with promo code CW65.

BoxDog

From Nov. 15 to 30, shop the BoxDog Black Friday sale -- get dog treats, toys and skincare items for just $1 each with any BoxDog box purchase! Plus, shipping is free shipping on all orders -- no promo code needed.

Brooklinen

'Tis the season to get cozy. From Nov. 18 to Dec. 1, take 20% off bedding, bath, loungewear and more -- no minimum purchase required. This discount excludes Spaces items.

CLE Cosmetics

Take 40% off sitewide with code TAKE40OFF through Nov. 27.

Coach

The Coach brand is offering 50% off hundreds of sale items, including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing. Plus, take an extra 30% off all full priced items with the promo code THANKS30. Take advantage of free shipping, too, with the code FREESHIP.

Coach Outlet

The Coach Outlet is offering 70% off everything sitewide! That means Coach handbags, wallets, keychains, apparel, jackets...absolutely everything.

Cocoon by Sealy

Now through Nov. 30, take 35% off any size Cocoon mattress and the Cocoon Chill Hybrid!

Cover FX

From Nov. 24 to 29, take 30% off sitewide and get free shipping plus free hair clips on orders $50+ (the hair clip deal begins Nov. 26). On Nov. 30, enjoy the same deals, plus get a Power Play Concealer on orders $100+.

Cost Plus World Market

Save up to 40% on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal, plus get your gifts and holiday decor right on time and save an extra 10% when you choose Curbside Pick-Up.

Daily Harvest

From Nov. 25 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1, buy one Daily Harvest box and use promo code CYBERWEEK2020 to get a box of equal value for free on your second delivery. Don't forget that Daily Harvest boxes make great holiday gifts for anyone who could use healthy meals delivered straight to their door.

Dell

Check out a bunch of current and upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on computers, monitors and electronics from Dell -- we've seen laptop models for up to 28% off.

Diane Von Furstenberg

We love a good DVF deal. From Nov. 24 to 29, take up to 25% off everything with promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

DL1961 Jeans

From Nov. 22 to 30, save $$$ on premium men and women's denim in three tiers: Spend $150 and get 20% off, spend $300 and get 30% off, and spend $600 and get 40% off. Important: DL1961 also has an incredible selection of pet apparel.

Dooney & Bourke

Through Nov. 26, take an extra 30% off sitewide with promo code EARLYBF.

Draper James

From Nov. 25 to 30, take 30% off sitewide at Reese Witherspoon's Southern-inspired lifestyle brand. Check out ET Style's fave picks.

e.l.f. cosmetics

From Nov. 26 to 27 and on Nov. 30, take 25% off sitewide. No promo code needed -- this discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Eloquii

50% off everything, $25 Festive Finds and $39-and-under Seasonal Steals with free shipping on all orders $50+ with code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 28.

EyeBuyDirect

From Nov. 16 to 24, buy one, get one free plus take 20% off with promo code SNEAKPEEK. And through Dec. 31, a few other deals are in effect: Take 30% off orders of $65+ with promo code TAN30; take 50% off all lenses when purchasing a single frame valued at $70+ with code NEWLENSE; take 40% off blue light lenses with promo code BLUE40; get free shipping when you spend over $50 with promo code SHIPPINGFREE; and take 35% off everything when purchasing transition lenses with code TRANSITION35.

Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis is stretching out the savings on swimwear, loungewear, beauty essentials and more over nearly two weeks! From Nov. 18 to 22, shop the brand's Black Friday Early Access Sale and take 20% off full priced items with promo code BLACKFRIDAY. From Nov. 22 to 26, take 20% off all full priced items and look for a surprise new drop being added on each of those days -- no promo code needed. At 5 p.m. PST on Nov. 26 and through Cyber Monday, take up to 70% off sale items and continue to take 20% off all full priced items.

Felix Gray

Treat your eyes to blue light glasses and treat your wallet to savings. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 12, take 15% off sitewide at Felix Gray with promo code DIGIN.

Fenty Beauty

Holiday savings have arrived at Fenty Beauty! Through Nov. 30, enjoy 30% off Fenty Beauty products. No promo code needed, and you can see our top pics here.

Fitbit

Black Friday has already started at Fitbit! Through Nov. 21, save up to $50 on select FitBit models, including the Charge 4.

Force of Nature

Get your house disinfected and sparkling clean for the holidays with Force of Nature, a gentle natural cleaner that is as effective as bleach. From Nov. 20 to 23, take 20% off bundles with promo code EASYGIFT20, from Nov. 27 to 29, take $20 off Starter Kit Bundles with promo code GETGIFT20 and from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, take 30% off Starter Kits with promo code SHOPEASY30. Can't wait that long? Right now, take 30% off kits with promo code SKIPSTORE30.

Forever 21

30% to 50% off everything with free shipping on orders $50+ through Dec. 1.

Gap

50% off everything and an extra 10% off with code GAPFRIDAY. Restrictions Apply. Ends Nov. 28.

Glossier

From Nov. 26 to 30, everything on Glossier.com will be 25% off -- and up to 35% when you shop sets. Can't decide what to get for you and your friends? See our fave Glossier picks.

Good American

Khloe Kardashian's denim line is offering 25% off site-wide for your holiday shopping this week, plus up to 70% off sale styles!

Gorjana

Now through Nov. 30, customers can receive $25 off orders of $125; $50 off orders of $200; $100 off orders of $350 on the jewelry brand's website.

Guess

Shop the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale and take 30% off the entire Guess site.

Haven

Through Nov. 27, choose from two deals at Haven: Take 30% off sitewide and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase (use promo code BFCM30 at checkout). Or get a free five-piece bundle worth up to $800 with any mattress purchase when you use promo code BFCMBUN at checkout.

Home Depot

Stay tuned for Home Depot deals on holiday decorations, appliances, tools and more. Right now, you can preorder your live Christmas tree on homedepot.com -- the retailer will deliver your tree straight to your doorstep for free! Plus, check out the top Home Depot holiday picks from our friends at Rachael Ray.

Huda Beauty

From Nov. 24 to 28, take up to 50% off all Huda Beauty and Wishful Skincare products on the Huda Beauty site.

Idle Sleep

Through Nov. 27, take 50% off any foam mattress and get two free pillows with promo code BFCM50. Or take 25% off any hybrid mattress and get two free pillows with promo code BFCM25.

ILIA Beauty

Take 20% off sitewide with code UNWRAP20 through Nov. 30.

Joie

From Nov. 22 to 30, take 30% off sitewide with promo code THANKS.

Kate Spade

Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more.

KitchenAid

Baking holiday cookies? Save up to $120 on select KitchenAid models, including the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and Food Grinder and Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment Bundle. Shop all KitchenAid deals here.

Koral

Take 30% off sitewide with code KORALCYBER30 through Nov. 30.

Lensabl

This is the year for 2020 vision, right? From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, take your pick from Lensabl's eyewear deals: Take 25% off one order of lens replacement or Everyday Eyewear frames with promo code SAVE25, 35% off two orders of lens replacements or Everyday Eyewear frames with code SAVE35 or 40% off three or more orders of lens replacements and Everyday Eyewear frames with code SAVE40.Lensabl is also offering20% off contacts lenses with code CONTACTS20.

Lowe's

Lowe's has launched a new approach to holiday savings this year, with one-day Cyber Steals (and savings upward of 40%) on select appliances and home renovation items, while supplies last.

Luisa Via Roma

Through Nov. 30, take 40% off select full price items with promo code BF40.

Lululemon

Shop markdowns on hundreds of activewear items, including leggings, sports bras, tops, jackets, bags and more. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Macy's

Get a sneak peek at the major Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings that will be available at Macy's come Nov. 16, from leggings to beauty tools to toys to glassware. Just one deal that caught our eye: a Black & Decker glass bowl chopper that'll be marked down from $44.99 to $3.99 -- you read that correctly!

Mango

Up to 50% off thousands of items through Nov. 29.

Modcloth

Shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and take 30% off sitewide, plus an extra 40% off sale items, through Nov. 27.

NastyGal

Celebrate "Nasty Friday" from Nov. 23 to 30 by taking 60% off everything sitewide!

Nest Bedding

From Nov. 16 to Dec. 6, use promo code HIBERNATE to take 25% your online purchase -- no minimum required.

Nordstrom

The department store's Cyber Deals sale event is set to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1. New deals will drop on Nov. 20, Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. Over 1,000 items from top brands will be up to 50% off. You can preview the deals right now.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is offering tons of Black Friday deals that are perfect for holiday shopping. New daily deals are dropping every day through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on big brands such as Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more -- check out our top picks!

Nutribullet

Nutribullet is getting into the holiday spirit! From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, take 25% sitewide with promo code THANKFUL20. That discount applies to new products like the NutriBullet Juicer, Juicer Pro, Magic Bullet Kitchen Express and Baby Turbo Steamer.

Office Depot

Take 20% off select regularly priced items (including hand sanitizer and face masks), 50% off select chairs and up to $140 off select Windows PCs and monitors.

Old Navy

Old Navy’s online deals are starting earlier than ever, and we couldn't be more excited! Take 50% off everything through Nov. 27.

Overstock

Make a note of these three big savings events at Overstock: From Nov. 1 to 25, shop Pre-Black Friday Sales, which include free shipping on every order. Then from Nov. 26 to 28, shop the Overstock Black Friday Blowout and save up to 70% off thousands of items -- also with free shipping on every order. Finally, Overstock’s Cyber Monday Blowout runs from Nov. 29 to 30 and includes 48 hours of more steep discounts and free shipping.

Pact

Through Nov. 20, use promo code JOLLY20 to take 20% off select organic cotton apparel, including leggings, sweaters and the cute new Wrap Front Jumpsuit. And from Nov. 23 to 30, take up to 40% off select products across all categories: women's, men's, kids, babies and bedding/bath.

Paige

Paige is now offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, starting Nov. 25 and ending Nov. 30. Use promo code CYBER30.

Parachute

Take 20% off everything through Nov. 30 on bedding, bath, mattress and more.

Patrick Ta

It's the first sale ever from this celeb favorite beauty brand! From Nov. 26 to 30, take 15% off sitewide -- no promo code needed.

Puffy

Stock up on new bedding for the colder months! Through Nov. 28, take $300 off Puffy mattresses and get a free pillow with your purchase.

Quay Australia

Buy one, get one free through Nov. 29 (excludes sets, sale and accessories). Plus, shop $25 flash sale frames (excluded from BOGO).

Rebecca Minkoff

Head to Rebecca Minkoff and take 30% off your purchase of $150+ sitewide with promo code TAKE30.

Reebok

Save 50% off sitewide with code BFEXCLUSIVE. While you're there, check out what's still in stock from Cardi B's recent collab.

Revolution Beauty

Save up to 50% on makeup, skincare and more through Nov. 29.

Samsung

Black Friday deals abound at Samsung, even in October. Deck out your home theater and save up to $3,000 on HDR TVs, $1,800 on 4K TVs and $400 on select Q Series Soundbars. See all Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices at Samsung.

Sanctuary

From Nov. 25 to 29, take 30% off sitewide, excluding face masks. And on Nov. 30, face masks are buy one, get one 50% off. Sanctuary five-packs of camo masks are among our top face mask picks -- see all of the ones we love here.

Shopbop

Save big on designer lines and top brands like Helmut Lang, Madewell and Shashi at the Shopbop Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. Starting Thanksgiving Day, get 20% off your order of $200+ with code SHOP20.

Spanx

From Nov. 25 to to 30, Spanx is offering six days of deals, including 20% off everything and -- best of all -- free shipping. We're planning to stock up on some of our Spanx faves.

Standard Textile Home

From Nov. 16 to 30, take 25% off sitewide -- no code needed at checkout.

Sur La Table

Take 20% off your order with promo code FRIENDS20, and see all kinds of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns right here.

Target

Target will offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals throughout November, with discounts on home goods, clothing, accessories, electronics and more. Starting Oct. 29, you'll be able to preview the upcoming week’s Black Friday Now deals every Thursday. And from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 -- for the first time at Target -- you can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal if it's offered for a lower price in store or online.

Thrive Market

There are two upcoming deals to look forward to at this one-stop shop for the health-conscious crowd: From Nov. 26 to 29, you'll be able to take 30% off more than 260+ brands and thousands of products. And on Cyber Monday, earn 30% Thrive Cash on the Thrive Market goods and select meat and seafood items.

Tory Burch

Take up to 60% off markdowns and 30% off full-price styles on $250+ purchase with code THANKS through Nov. 30.

Ulta

Ulta is offering early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on makeup, skincare, hair products, tools and more, and we have some great recs for you.

Vegamour

Take 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28 with code FRIDAY.

Vince

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, take 30% off sitewide with promo code NOVEMBER30.

Vitamix

The popular kitchen and blender brand is offering deep discounts of up to $100 off select high-performance blender models. We've got recs!

Walmart

The mega-retailer's three-part Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals begin very early this year: Nov. 4. See our breakdown on the details of each sale event and preview the products that'll be on sale.

Wayfair

Black Friday Sneak Preview is happening now. Shop first-chance deals including up to 60% off living room seating, up to 50% off outdoor furniture, up to 50% off storage solutions and so much more. Use these products as your starting point if you need it.

Williams Sonoma

Take an extra 20% off clearance items with promo code EXTRA and get free shipping on orders over $79 with promo code SHIP4FREE.

Zales

If you're planning to gift jewelry to a loved one on your holiday shopping list, be sure to check out Zales' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale that's happening now. Get 30 to 50% off diamond jewelry and more.

Zenni Optical

From Nov. 16 to 29, use promo code BF2020 to take 15% off orders $10+, 20% off orders $30+ and 25% off orders $75+. Then, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, use promo code CM2020 to take 15% off orders $10+, 20% off orders $30+ and 25% off orders $75+.

Zulily

Zulily, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items, are on sale for up to 70% off.

