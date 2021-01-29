Shopping

Best Deals on Amazon Devices: Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Amazon Devices
Many of us are still working from home and trying to keep things comfortable and easy. While winter might not be the best time to go all-in with home improvement, to keep it simple, you can deck out your space with a few new devices. Whether you're shopping for a small smart speaker or you want to go above and beyond with Amazon's smart home ecosystem, we found the best deals on Amazon devices right now

Score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, Fire tablets, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear. But the deals don't end there. Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything from designer luggage (like Tumi and Samsonite), sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products, and tons more.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. 
$150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls)
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls)
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls)
This is among the most affordable Amazon devices. It comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite and works with the Alexa app.
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Tiger
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
This is one of the cutest smart home devices available. 
$60 AT AMAZON
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
Amazon Smart Oven, a Certified for Humans device – plus Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5.
$340 AT AMAZON
Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system
Amazon
Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon
With this eero Mesh WiFi system 3-pack, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices including smart lights, smart locks and any voice assistant, including your Google assistant.
$200 AT AMAZON
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Work hard and play harder on this great Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet.
$150 AT AMAZON
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$40 AT AMAZON
Amazon Echo Studio
Echo Studio
Amazon
Amazon Echo Studio
This Echo speaker with powerful sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you can play music, read the news and answer questions. 
$200 AT AMAZON
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is available in four colors. You can also save on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $109.99.
$130 AT AMAZON
Ring Floodlight Camera
Ring Floodlight Camera
Amazon
Ring Floodlight Camera
Monitor your home with the motion-activated Ring security cam with floodlights. The lights turn into smart lights when connected with your Alexa app. 
$250 AT AMAZON
Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini
This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. 
$33 AT AMAZON
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away.
$25 AT AMAZON
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
This bundle comes with the Ring Peephole camera and Echo Dot (3rd Generation). Talk to visitors via the Echo Dot and see who is at the door with the 1080p HD video doorbell, which can be installed over your door's peephole. 
$170 AT AMAZON
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60 AT AMAZON
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring Indoor Cam
Amazon
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring devices are among the more popular home security cameras. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability.  This camera also works with Alexa devices.
$60 AT AMAZON
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Amazon
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat. It intelligently heats or cools your home and balances the interior climate for comfort. 
$169 AT AMAZON
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Amazon
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. 
$238 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
The tough part about buying the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple.
$140 AT AMAZON
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) is just $50.
$50 AT AMAZON
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. 
$230 AT AMAZON
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
Amazon
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring which works with Alexa.
$250 AT AMAZON

 

