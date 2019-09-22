The 2019 Emmys red carpet was a truly fashionable affair!

From head-turning gowns to stylish power suits, the biggest names in Hollywood dressed to impress for the annual awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After slaying New York Fashion Week, Euphoria star Zendaya continued her chic streak in an emerald green gown that was custom made by Vera Wang, paired with matching Brian Atwood heels and Cartier jewels. Her stylist, Law Roach, shared via Instagram that the look was inspired by popular comic book character Poison Ivy.

Emilia Clarke also slayed, telling ET on the red carpet that her look was inspired by Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers. The Game of Thrones star stepped out in a plunging Maison Valentino gown with emerald earrings and rings.

Pretty in pink! Catherine Zeta-Jones wowed in a vibrant Georges Hobeika gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and beautiful train. The actress completed the look with bright pink stilettos and drop earrings.

