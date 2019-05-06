The first Monday in May is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the 2019 Met Gala.

This year's "Camp" theme calls for over-the-top, statement-making ensembles and celebs such as Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez delivered exactly that on the grand steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner both opted for bold feather ensembles. Kylie chose a form-fitting mermaid gown with lavender feathered train and sleeves, topped off with matching hair. Kendall was statuesque in a slinky orange feathered, beaded dress with attached wing-like pieces.

Jennifer Lopez sparkled in a silver beaded plunging dress and flapper-style cap from Versace. Her extravagant Harry Winston necklace that boasted 65.32 carat purple sapphire finished the glamorous look.

Cardi B brought all the drama in a deep red, structured Thom Browne number, which featured feathers, an embellished head cap and a lengthy train.

See all of the jaw-dropping looks from the Met Gala in the gallery ahead.

