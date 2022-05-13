Shopping

Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 That'll Arrive Just in Time

By ETonline Staff
Graduation season is in full swing, and if you're still looking for the perfect dress to wear for your momentous occasion, we're here to help so you can get it delivered just in time. 

We've culled our favorite retailers with fast shipping, like Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve, and selected the chicest dresses in a variety of lengths, styles and colors so you can pick and choose what you want to wear under your graduation cap and gown, depending on your personal preferences or your school's ceremony dress code. 

Our picks range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Our list also includes maxis, midis, casual styles, formal designs and more. And, each dress is priced under $100. 

Shop our favorite graduation dresses to get one just in time for the grad ceremony. 

Layered Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress
Layered Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress
Amazon
Layered Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress

If you need a classic black dress for graduation, this under-$40 ruffle dress with fluttery sleeves is perfect. 

$39
Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress
Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress
Amazon
Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress

Opt for this elegant wrap dress with a waist tie and v-neckline. 

$40
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi
Amazon
Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi

This soft, stretchy and comfortable maxi dress has a 4.4-star rating and over 30,000 reviews. It has pockets too! 

$37
Crew Neck Ruched Tank Bodycon Dress
Crew Neck Ruched Tank Bodycon Dress
Amazon
Crew Neck Ruched Tank Bodycon Dress

If you're looking for a dress that's casual and effortless, choose this sleeveless tank dress. 

$33
ASOS LUXE Curve Bubble Bardot Wrap Mini Dress
ASOS LUXE Curve Bubble Bardot Wrap Mini Dress
ASOS
ASOS LUXE Curve Bubble Bardot Wrap Mini Dress

It is your big day after all — so why not make a statement? Turn heads in this trendy mini with voluminous details. 

$95
Abercrombie & Fitch Halter Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Halter Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Halter Linen-Blend Mini Dress

You can definitely plan to wear this Abercrombie linen halter dress after graduation day. 

$60
Halogen Tiered Poplin Dress
Halogen Tiered Poplin Dress
Nordstrom
Halogen Tiered Poplin Dress

You'll feel so chic in this tiered poplin midi dress. We suggest styling it with silver jewelry and a nude block heel sandal. 

$99
Everlane The Open Back Rib Dress
Everlane The Open Back Rib Dress
Everlane
Everlane The Open Back Rib Dress

This body-hugging dress from Everlane is the perfect combination of casual and dressy, thanks to the lettuce hem, ribbing and subtle cut-out at the back. 

$78
BP. Ruched Lace Minidress
BP. Ruched Lace Minidress
Nordstrom
BP. Ruched Lace Minidress

We love this romantic white lace mini dress, featuring ruching, front tie and puffed sleeves. 

$49
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Amazon
Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress

This summery off-the-shoulder maxi dress is a #1 bestseller on Amazon. 

$40
In The Style Plus Exclusive Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress
In The Style Plus Exclusive Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress
ASOS
In The Style Plus Exclusive Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress

We love the understated yet fashionable look of this satin slip dress with cowl neckline. 

$50
Lulus Forever Floral Navy Blue Floral Print Tie-Strap Slit Maxi Dress
Lulus Forever Floral Navy Blue Floral Print Tie-Strap Slit Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Forever Floral Navy Blue Floral Print Tie-Strap Slit Maxi Dress

A floral print maxi like this Lulus dress with shoulder ties is a failsafe choice. 

$78
Superdown Armida Button Blazer Dress
Superdown Armida Button Blazer Dress
Revolve
Superdown Armida Button Blazer Dress

Go for the professional look in this sleek, long-sleeve blazer mini dress. 

$88

