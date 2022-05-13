Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 That'll Arrive Just in Time
Graduation season is in full swing, and if you're still looking for the perfect dress to wear for your momentous occasion, we're here to help so you can get it delivered just in time.
We've culled our favorite retailers with fast shipping, like Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve, and selected the chicest dresses in a variety of lengths, styles and colors so you can pick and choose what you want to wear under your graduation cap and gown, depending on your personal preferences or your school's ceremony dress code.
Our picks range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Our list also includes maxis, midis, casual styles, formal designs and more. And, each dress is priced under $100.
Shop our favorite graduation dresses to get one just in time for the grad ceremony.
If you need a classic black dress for graduation, this under-$40 ruffle dress with fluttery sleeves is perfect.
Opt for this elegant wrap dress with a waist tie and v-neckline.
This soft, stretchy and comfortable maxi dress has a 4.4-star rating and over 30,000 reviews. It has pockets too!
If you're looking for a dress that's casual and effortless, choose this sleeveless tank dress.
It is your big day after all — so why not make a statement? Turn heads in this trendy mini with voluminous details.
You can definitely plan to wear this Abercrombie linen halter dress after graduation day.
You'll feel so chic in this tiered poplin midi dress. We suggest styling it with silver jewelry and a nude block heel sandal.
This body-hugging dress from Everlane is the perfect combination of casual and dressy, thanks to the lettuce hem, ribbing and subtle cut-out at the back.
We love this romantic white lace mini dress, featuring ruching, front tie and puffed sleeves.
This summery off-the-shoulder maxi dress is a #1 bestseller on Amazon.
We love the understated yet fashionable look of this satin slip dress with cowl neckline.
A floral print maxi like this Lulus dress with shoulder ties is a failsafe choice.
Go for the professional look in this sleek, long-sleeve blazer mini dress.
