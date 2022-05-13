Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 That'll Arrive Just in Time

Graduation season is in full swing, and if you're still looking for the perfect dress to wear for your momentous occasion, we're here to help so you can get it delivered just in time.

We've culled our favorite retailers with fast shipping, like Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve, and selected the chicest dresses in a variety of lengths, styles and colors so you can pick and choose what you want to wear under your graduation cap and gown, depending on your personal preferences or your school's ceremony dress code.

Our picks range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Our list also includes maxis, midis, casual styles, formal designs and more. And, each dress is priced under $100.

Shop our favorite graduation dresses to get one just in time for the grad ceremony.

RELATED CONTENT:

21 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2022 Graduates

The 6 Best Flower Delivery Services for Graduation Arrangements

15 Best College Graduation Gifts Grads Will Actually Use

Build-A-Bear Has Thoughtful Graduation Gifts for Every Celebration

Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2022