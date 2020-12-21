The holiday season is in full swing, and with Christmas Day just days away, it's time to complete holiday shopping if you haven't already.

If you're still scrambling to choose the perfect gift for loved ones, we're here to help. Ahead, we've gathered the best products to make getting through this year's holiday shopping list easy whether you're looking for a Secret Santa gift, last-minute gift cards that don't require any shipping or holiday deals that'll make for excellent gifts and save you money.

Be sure to check out important holiday shipping cutoff dates to ensure your gifts arrive on time or opt for in-store or curbside pickup options.

Peek ahead for ET Style's lineup of great gift ideas for every special person in your life.

Final Holiday Shipping Deadlines & Pickup Options for Last-Minute Shopping

Make sure your gifts arrive on time.

Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Any Shipping

Gift cards for sought-after brands and retailers.

Best Secret Santa Gifts

Take the guesswork out of your Secret Santa gift selection.

Best Amazon Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas Day

Shop gifts on Amazon that'll arrive in time for Dec. 25.

Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers

Sweet, useful and yummy gifts to tuck into those stocking hung with care.

Best Meal Kits for the Holidays

Treat loved ones to a delicious, easy-to-make meal kit.

Editors' Picks: The Best Things We Bought in 2020

From celeb-approved leggings to WFH essentials, everything in this story has a stamp of approval from the ET Style team.

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Holiday Gifts

There's a perfect subscription box for almost everyone in your life -- and a flower subscription for everyone else.

Best 200+ Holiday Deals at Amazon

Entertainment Tonight updates this gift guide daily to keep you up-to-date with the best holiday deals at Amazon.

Best Gifts for Home From Amazon

Spice up everyone's home this holiday season with epic gifts which will upgrade everyone's home.

Best Gifts From Small Businesses Available on Amazon

Support small businesses this holiday season.

Best Beauty Gifts on Amazon

Shop Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, Drunk Elephant, Revlon and more.

Best Holiday Fashion Gifts on Amazon

Tons of holiday deals for the trendy, fashion obsessed.

Best Gifts Under $200 on Amazon

Find the perfect luxury presents for your loved ones.

Best Gifts Under $100

Find the perfect present that won't break the bank.

Best Gifts Under $50

Shop affordable, on-sale gifts from candles to travel bags.

Best Gifts Under $30

There are lots of budget-friendly options to shop this holiday season.

Essentials for Building a Gingerbread House

Put together a gingerbread house set for a festive gift.

Essentials for Baking Holiday Cookies

Put together a cookie baking set for a festive gift.

Best Holiday Decor Deals

Get your space yuletide-ready with these deals.

The Best Holiday Gifts for Moms at Every Price

Shop our favorites from Everlane, Lululemon, Theragun and more.

The Best Holiday Gifts for Dads at Every Price

We've gathered a range of electronics, fashion accessories and more for every budget.

Pet Gifts for the Holidays

From stylish pet-themed apparel and decor to unique treats and toys, fetch these gifts now.

Best Scented Holiday Candles

A cozy, warm candle is always a good gift idea.

Best Beauty Holiday Advent Calendars

A stylish gift for every day makes counting down to the holidays even more fun.

The Best Online Sales We're Shopping Right Now For Christmas Gifts

Shop these incredible deals from Macy's, Sephora and more courtesy of our friends at Rachael Ray.

Oprah's Favorite Things: Holiday Picks

Shop Oprah's 2020 picks of holiday gifts.

Oprah's Favorite Things: Fashion Gifts

Shop fashion gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020.

Oprah's Favorite Things: Home Gifts

Shop Oprah's 2020 picks of home gifts.

Best Holiday Beauty Deals for Gift Giving

Give the gift of glam.

Cool Gifts For Teens, According to TikTok

We did some digging on the popular app to gather gifts teens actually want.

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Shop star-created buys from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin.

Best Pajama Sets to Give as Gifts

Give them the coziness they crave.

Best Gifts for Babies

Practical gifts for new parents they'll actually use for their little one.

Check out additional gift guides from our friends at Rachael Ray Show, The Drew Barrymore Show and ComicBook.

