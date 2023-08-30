Save hundreds of dollars with the best TV deals available right now.
There's no shortage of TV deals for all budgets and needs every week. Labor Day 2023 is quickly approaching, which means you can shop deals right now on 4K, QLED and OLED displays from retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Whether you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture.
To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop right now. This weekend is an especially great time to buy a cheap TV, with budget-friendly displays starting from $90. With so many different sizes and specs to consider when shopping, we've categorized our top picks for TV deals by brand.
From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value cheap 4K TVs from TCL, Hisense and Sony, there are plenty of top-rated TVs being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top Labor Day TV sales available today.
Best Labor Day Samsung TV Deals
Samsung 85" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
55" Samsung The Frame TV (2022)
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. This Samsung TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
Best Labor Day LG TV Deals
48" LG C3 OLED TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
48" LG Class A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV
LG's A2 Series TV is 50% off right now. This deal is tough to beat for a 4K OLED TV with superb graphics and sound.
55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now.
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
Best Labor Day Amazon Fire TV Deals
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Best Labor Day Sony TV Deals
Sony 85" 4K X77L Series Smart TV
The Sony 85" smart TV boasts 4K HDR picture quality which creates lifelike image resolution that'll enhance your viewing experience.
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.
65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
Best TCL, Toshiba and More TV Deals
55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
43" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. DTS Studio Sound creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback.
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
43" Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023)
The all-new Toshiba C350 is designed with a gorgeous bezel-less design to give you more viewable screen area. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse.
32" Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV (2022)
This Insignia TV is an Amazon No. 1 best seller for its HD experience in 720p that provides crystal clear images. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming with this 32-inch TV—and control it all with your voice.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
