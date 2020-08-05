Best Lash Serum for Eyelashes That Are Longer and Fuller

Not all of us are blessed with long, luscious eyelashes. Whether your natural lashes are short and sparse or eyelash extensions have left you feeling a little naked around your eyes, some of us could use a little boost on our fringe.

Talk to any lash obsessive and they'll tell you that a lash serum can save the day -- it just comes down to sifting through all the different brands, formulas and price points. Some products promote natural lash growth by adding volume or length, while others primarily condition the lashes you already have and help prevent breakage. Many do both -- and can even be used to amp up your eyebrows.

So what makes a good, effective eyelash serum? The ones we love contain hardworking ingredients like biotin and hyaluronic acid, come with an applicator brush for precise application and, ideally, are available online and over the counter. (Popular brand Latisse -- with active ingredient isopropyl cloprostenate -- has been proven to be incredibly effective but requires a prescription.)

One piece of advice: Don't expect longer lashes overnight. If you choose to introduce any of these products to your beauty routine, wait at least a couple of weeks before you expect to start to see results. In the meantime, there's always mascara and eyelash curlers.

Below, the eyelash growth serums we have our eyes on right now.

vegaLASH Volumizing Serum Vegamour Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum Vegamour This Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum is 100% cruelty-free and vegan. This lash enhancer doesn't have any carcinogens or known hormones in its unique formula. vegaLASH has been formulated to provide fuller, longer and thicker lashes within the first 30 days of use. $79.95 at Vegamour

GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum Grande Cosmetics Sephora GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum Grande Cosmetics Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum is a popular eyelash conditioner with tons of rave reviews. Its combination of the amino acid L-proline, hyaluronic acid and a blend of botanical extracts can fortify, condition and protect your lashes. If you have eyelash extensions, it can help the bond last longer. $65 at Sephora

Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum Milk Makeup Sephora Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum Milk Makeup Clean beauty brand Milk Makeup hit a home run with its lash serum, which uses natural ingredients like cannabis seed extract, plant peptides and quinoa to nurture lashes. This is a vegan option to help achieve the look of fuller lashes. And it smells great. $48 at Sephora

Lash Enhancing Serum Neulash Nordstrom Lash Enhancing Serum Neulash Neulash's powerful lash serum uses sodium hyaluronate to drench your lashes in moisture, plus amino acids, biotin and panthenol to fortify. Try using this nightly until you get the lash growth you're looking for, then switch to applying every other day. $95 at Nordstrom

Lashes to Die For Turbo Conditioning Lash Enhancer Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Turbo Conditioning Lash Enhancer Peter Thomas Roth No surprise that one of our go-to beauty brands has nailed the eyelash serum formula. This peptide-based treatment is made to strengthen and thicken lashes while you sleep. REGULARLY $85 $34 at Peter Thomas Roth

Lash Enhancer Serum Neutrogena Walmart Lash Enhancer Serum Neutrogena Eyelash growth serums can get pricey, but you can grab an affordable option in your next Target haul. With biotin and peptides as the key ingredients, Neutrogena Lash Enhancer Serum helps promote the appearance of lush lashes. $11.93 at Walmart

Optim-Eyes Lashes & Brows Filorga Nordstrom Optim-Eyes Lashes & Brows Filorga The booster serum can make lashes appear thicker and longer, while the volumizing care formula enhances lashes and improves mascara hold. The best part: You can use this on your brows, too. $54 at Nordstrom

Phyto‐Medic Eyelash Enhancer LashFood Sephora Phyto‐Medic Eyelash Enhancer LashFood Goodbye, lash extensions. Score fuller lashes (and brows) with gentle ingredients like aloe vera and herbal extracts. You'll get about 90 uses out of this tube, and you can use it on your natural lashes as well as your eyebrows. $78 at Sephora

Eyelash Enhancing Serum Rapid Lash Walmart Eyelash Enhancing Serum Rapid Lash Unlock your lashes’ potential with this RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum. The innovative formula uses polypeptides, biotin, vitamin B5, amino acids and soybean oil to promote, well, rapid growth. $22.99 at Walmart

Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer The Honest Company The Honest Company Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer The Honest Company Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer is the product for the longer lashes you dream about. Jessica Alba, the founder of The Honest Company was quoted as saying: "When I developed this product I knew it was going to be a game changer! The 2-in-1 primer and mascara wand was customized for us when we launched and is still the unique way we deliver incredible payoff." $16.99 at The Honest Company

Each product has been selected, and each product's style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

