Best Loungewear Deals at the Amazon Sale: Huge discounts on Champion, Haynes and More
Comfy, stylish loungewear pieces are on sale right now. Amazon's Sale continues to offer big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home.
Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, these Amazon sales are helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of loungewear deals.
A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple.
Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail.
This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller.
A jumpsuit reserved for nights in.
A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back.
Comfy sweatpants for under $8? Yes, please.
