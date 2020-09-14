Comfy, stylish loungewear pieces are on sale right now. Amazon's Sale continues to offer big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home.

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, these Amazon sales are helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of loungewear deals.

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion Life Amazon Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion Life A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. REGULARLY $55 $40.42 and up at Amazon

Reverse Weave PO Champion Life Amazon Reverse Weave PO Champion Life A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. $30 and up at Amazon

Tapered Velour Joggers find. Amazon Tapered Velour Joggers find. Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. $27.49 at Amazon

Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Amazon Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. REGULARLY $20 $11.50 and up at Amazon

Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt Daily Ritual Amazon Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt Daily Ritual A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. $26 at Amazon

