Comfy, stylish loungewear pieces are on sale right now. Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale, continues to offer big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home.

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses.

Amazon Summer Sale 2020 is brimming with a range of deals on apparel, accessories and shoes from favorite brands such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Tumi and Tory Burch.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of loungewear deals.

Champion LIFE Women's Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion LIFE Amazon Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion LIFE A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. REGULARLY $55 $27.97 and up on Amazon

Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO

Reverse Weave PO Champion LIFE Amazon Reverse Weave PO Champion LIFE A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. Starting at $35.39 on Amazon

find. Tapered Velour Joggers

Tapered Velour Joggers find. Amazon Tapered Velour Joggers find. Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. REGULARLY $23.92 $17.87 at Amazon

Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress

Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Amazon Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. $20 at Amazon

Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt

Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt Daily Ritual Amazon Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt Daily Ritual A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. REGULARLY $24.07 $20.80 at Amazon

Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Sweatpant

