Best Loungewear Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge discounts on Champion, Haynes and More

Published
best loungewear deals
Westend61/Getty Images

Comfy, stylish loungewear pieces are on sale right now. Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale, continues to offer big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home. 

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply, American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses. 

Amazon Summer Sale 2020 is brimming with a range of deals on apparel, accessories and shoes from favorite brands such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Tumi and Tory Burch

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of loungewear deals. 

Champion LIFE Women's Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE

A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. 

REGULARLY $55

Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO

Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE

A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 

find. Tapered Velour Joggers

Tapered Velour Joggers
find.
find. Tapered Velour Joggers
Amazon
Tapered Velour Joggers
find.

Soft velour joggers with contrast two-tone detail. 

REGULARLY $23.92

Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress

Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Daily Ritual

This effortless t-shirt dress is a bestseller. 

Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Daily Ritual

A jumpsuit reserved for nights in. 

Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt

Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Amazon
Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual

A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back. 

REGULARLY $24.07

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Sweatpant

EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Amazon
EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes

Comfy sweatpants for under $8? Yes, please. 

REGULARLY $16

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

