Best New Clothes From Banana Republic in August: Take Up to 50% Off, Plus Extra 50% Off Sale Styles
Banana Republic is starting August with a season finale of stylish new arrivals including tops, skinny jeans, jackets, and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.
The newest additions on the Banana Republic website include pieces from the limited-edition Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.
Thanks to the Banana Republic sale, you’ll be able to find many of the new arrivals on sale. Currently, you can take 50% off select items sitewide, plus an extra 50% off sale styles with no code needed (restrictions apply). Buy a mask to get an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10.
Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and summer dress options.
Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic.
A sleek strappy sandal, available in an inclusive range of nude shades.
This sweater tank is made from finely crafted Italian linen to keep you cool.
Pleated luxuriously soft wide-leg ankle pants made with eco-friendly fabric.
A sleeveless belted dress from the limited-edition Heritage collection, described in the Banana Republic 1984 catalog as “a very cosmopolitan dress.”
A unique button-down striped shirt.
A 100% cotton button-down shirt with woven patterns.
A versatile pair of stylish flats is a must-have.
A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms.
We're in love with this effortlessly chic buttoned linen mini dress with tie belt and pockets.
Score these high-rise skinny jeans for under $32!
This classic striped shirt with slightly puffed sleeves is the perfect piece to wear to look instantly polished for work video conference calls.
RELATED CONTENT:
SkinStore Sale -- 40% Off Mio Skincare and 25% Off Murad
Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Shoes, Clothing and Accessories
DSW Sale: Over 300 Styles Priced at $19.99 or Under
Forever 21 Sale: Get 30% Off Purchases of $100 or More