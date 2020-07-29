We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy highlighted over 2,400 new July arrivals on its website, in huge letters. We took the time and started looking through all of them. There is TONS of good stuff.

Old Navy is filled with new arrivals to add to cart now. Most of the new releases are already discounted thanks to the sitewide Old Navy sale. You'll get up to 50% percent off jeans and tees and up to 60% off kids on sale through July 30. Plus, on July 29, take 20% off your purchase or 30% off when you use an Old Navy card and code ENJOY.

The retailer offers a range of styles in Old Navy stores and online across categories, and the new releases are perfect for summer. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. Old Navy also has protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders.

Shop Old Navy new releases.

Check out ET Style's top picks, below.

Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women Old Navy Old Navy Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women Old Navy This flawlessly draped shirt perfect for any outfit. REGULARLY $24.99 $12 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women Old Navy Wear these joggers for the weekend or a workout. REGULARLY $34.99 $22.40 at Old Navy

Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women Old Navy Old Navy Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women Old Navy This stylish gingham top with tie detail looks amazing next to denim. REGULARLY $29.99 $12.80 at Old Navy

Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women Old Navy Old Navy Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women Old Navy A sun dress to stand out in the sun. REGULARLY $39.99 $28 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts Old Navy Mid-rise distressed denim shorts, perfect for the heat. REGULARLY $29.99 $20 at Old Navy

Off-the-Shoulder Crinkle-Crepe Plus-Size Tie-Belt Jumpsuit Old Navy Old Navy Off-the-Shoulder Crinkle-Crepe Plus-Size Tie-Belt Jumpsuit Old Navy An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is great for day or night. REGULARLY $42.99 $31.96 at Old Navy

French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt Old Navy Old Navy French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt Old Navy Work from home in this super soft terry sweatshirt, featuring a cute tie-back detail. REGULARLY $37.99 $26.38 at Old Navy

High-Waisted Balance Twist-Knot Crop Leggings Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Balance Twist-Knot Crop Leggings Old Navy Old Navy has fantastic options for activewear, like this high-waist legging. REGULARLY $24.99 $15 at Old Navy

Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals Old Navy Old Navy Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals Old Navy Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer. REGULARLY $24.99 $12.80 at Old Navy

Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women Old Navy Old Navy Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women Old Navy This one piece is perfect for a swim. REGULARLY $44.99 Starting at $20 at Old Navy

Chambray Tie-Front Cami for Women Old Navy Old Navy Chambray Tie-Front Cami for Women Old Navy This denim-style cami is so cute REGULARLY $29.99 $16 at Old Navy

High-Neck Printed One-Piece Belted Swimsuit Old Navy Old Navy High-Neck Printed One-Piece Belted Swimsuit Old Navy This printed, belted one-piece is so elegant. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.25 at Old Navy

Braided Wide-Brim Sun Hat Old Navy Old Navy Braided Wide-Brim Sun Hat Old Navy A stylish sun hat with a wide brim. REGULARLY $24.99 $15.98 at Old Navy

Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy Old Navy Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in during the summer. REGULARLY $39.99 Starting at $21.58 at Old Navy

Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress Old Navy Old Navy Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress Old Navy This pretty fit-and-flare dress has a 4.7-star rating and over 1,100 reviews. REGULARLY $34.99 $15.98 at Old Navy

Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women Old Navy Old Navy Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women Old Navy A floral maxi dress perfect for summer. REGULARLY $34.99 Starting at $14.38 at Old Navy

