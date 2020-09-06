Shopping

Best New Clothes From Urban Outfitters In September

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Looking for new basics or a unique accessory? These are our top picks at Urban Outfitters for September.

You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on denim, women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store. Also, take 25% off all BDG Denim (Urban Outfitters brand of denim).

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free. 

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale.

Sparklers Chiffon Midi Dress
UO
UO Sparklers Chiffon Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Sparklers Chiffon Midi Dress
UO

This UO Sparklers Chiffon Midi Dress is chiffon with a thigh high slit and a v-neckline.

REGULARLY $49.00

Angelo Smocked Bodice Top
UO
UO Angelo Smocked Bodice Top
Urban Outfitters
Angelo Smocked Bodice Top
UO

The UO Angelo Smocked Bodice Top is cropped around the waist and has a sweetheart neckline. This blouse also comes in 8 different colors and patterns.

ORIGINALLY $39

Vardag 16L Backpack
Fjallraven
Fjallraven Vardag 16L Backpack
Urban Outfitters
Vardag 16L Backpack
Fjallraven

This Fjallraven Vardag 16L Backpack is right on trend and comes in both daliah and black. It is perfect for back to school.

ORIGINALLY $60

Camille Linen Overall
UO
UO Camille Linen Overall
Urban Outfitters
Camille Linen Overall
UO

These killer overall are linen with a racerback, scoop neck and relaxed fit. These bad boys come in both chartreuse and black.

ORIGINALLY $79

Premium High-Waisted Skinny Jean – Medium Wash
BDG
BDG Premium High-Waisted Skinny Jean Medium Wash
Urban Outfitters
Premium High-Waisted Skinny Jean – Medium Wash
BDG

These BDG Premium High-Waisted Skinny Jean are medium wash and have a subtle stretch quality. These jeans are 25% off.

ORIGINALLY $89

Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress
UO
UO Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress
UO

This ruched bodycon mini dress has a mesh construction and a v-neckline.

ORIGINALLY $59

Authentic Sneaker
Vans
Vans Authentic Sneaker
Urban Outfitters
Authentic Sneaker
Vans

These classic Vans Authentic Sneakers are still right on-trend after all these years.

ORIGINALLY $50

High-Waisted Mom Short
BDG
BDG High-Waisted Mom Short - Light Wash
Urban Outfitters
High-Waisted Mom Short
BDG

These ultra high-rise denim shorts are vintage-inspired and perfect for summer hangs.

REGULARLY $49

Apron One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under
Out From Under Apron One-Piece Swimsuit
Urban Outfitters
Apron One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under

This sleek, high scoop-neck swimsuit features cut-in sides and strappy detailing. 

REGULARLY $72

