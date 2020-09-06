Best New Clothes From Urban Outfitters In September

Looking for new basics or a unique accessory? These are our top picks at Urban Outfitters for September.

You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on denim, women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store. Also, take 25% off all BDG Denim (Urban Outfitters brand of denim).

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale.

Sparklers Chiffon Midi Dress UO Urban Outfitters Sparklers Chiffon Midi Dress UO This UO Sparklers Chiffon Midi Dress is chiffon with a thigh high slit and a v-neckline. REGULARLY $49.00 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Angelo Smocked Bodice Top UO Urban Outfitters Angelo Smocked Bodice Top UO The UO Angelo Smocked Bodice Top is cropped around the waist and has a sweetheart neckline. This blouse also comes in 8 different colors and patterns. ORIGINALLY $39 $34 at Urban Outfitters

Vardag 16L Backpack Fjallraven Urban Outfitters Vardag 16L Backpack Fjallraven This Fjallraven Vardag 16L Backpack is right on trend and comes in both daliah and black. It is perfect for back to school. ORIGINALLY $60 $48 at Urban Outfitters

Camille Linen Overall UO Urban Outfitters Camille Linen Overall UO These killer overall are linen with a racerback, scoop neck and relaxed fit. These bad boys come in both chartreuse and black. ORIGINALLY $79 $69 at Urban Outfitters

Premium High-Waisted Skinny Jean – Medium Wash BDG Urban Outfitters Premium High-Waisted Skinny Jean – Medium Wash BDG These BDG Premium High-Waisted Skinny Jean are medium wash and have a subtle stretch quality. These jeans are 25% off. ORIGINALLY $89 $66.95 at Urban Outfitters

Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress UO Urban Outfitters Moonbeam Ruched Mesh Mini Dress UO This ruched bodycon mini dress has a mesh construction and a v-neckline. ORIGINALLY $59 $49 at Urban Outfitters

Authentic Sneaker Vans Urban Outfitters Authentic Sneaker Vans These classic Vans Authentic Sneakers are still right on-trend after all these years. ORIGINALLY $50 $45 at Urban Outfitters

High-Waisted Mom Short BDG Urban Outfitters High-Waisted Mom Short BDG These ultra high-rise denim shorts are vintage-inspired and perfect for summer hangs. REGULARLY $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Apron One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under Urban Outfitters Apron One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under This sleek, high scoop-neck swimsuit features cut-in sides and strappy detailing. REGULARLY $72 $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

