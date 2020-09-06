Best New Clothes From Urban Outfitters In September
Looking for new basics or a unique accessory? These are our top picks at Urban Outfitters for September.
You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on denim, women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store. Also, take 25% off all BDG Denim (Urban Outfitters brand of denim).
Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free.
Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.
Shop the Urban Outfitters sale.
This UO Sparklers Chiffon Midi Dress is chiffon with a thigh high slit and a v-neckline.
The UO Angelo Smocked Bodice Top is cropped around the waist and has a sweetheart neckline. This blouse also comes in 8 different colors and patterns.
This Fjallraven Vardag 16L Backpack is right on trend and comes in both daliah and black. It is perfect for back to school.
These killer overall are linen with a racerback, scoop neck and relaxed fit. These bad boys come in both chartreuse and black.
These BDG Premium High-Waisted Skinny Jean are medium wash and have a subtle stretch quality. These jeans are 25% off.
This ruched bodycon mini dress has a mesh construction and a v-neckline.
These classic Vans Authentic Sneakers are still right on-trend after all these years.
These ultra high-rise denim shorts are vintage-inspired and perfect for summer hangs.
This sleek, high scoop-neck swimsuit features cut-in sides and strappy detailing.
