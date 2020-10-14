Best Prime Day 2020 Deals -- Fashion, Smart Home, Computers, Tablets, TVs, Echos, Headphones, Shoes & Cookware
It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 has started today and goes on for the next 48 hours -- October 13-14 (Tuesday and Wednesday). The mega shopping event, held exclusively for Amazon Prime members, is usually held in July but, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was postponed. The company shared that this Prime Day, there would be deals coming to over one million items across all different categories, on top brands such as Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Rachael Ray, Under Armour, Lucky Brand, Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, Levi's, Bose, Song, HP, Fitbit, Panasonic, Roborock, Toshiba, Sony, Coleman, Marvel, Ticwatch and more.
Amazon Prime Day started at midnight PST on Oct. 13. New this year is a deal where you can earn $10 for Prime Day by spending $10 with small businesses. Read more about Prime Day's support of small businesses, and explore participating companies by region and category, here. You can also get additional savings by adding a debit card to your Prime account and shopping via the Amazon app.
The sale extravaganza kicks off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays. Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart just launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, on Sept. 15.
Take up to 80% off a range of products like Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.
Check back for the latest news as ET Style lines up the best deals and deep discounts at Amazon Prime Day 2020.
When is Prime Day?
The annual two-day shopping event will start on Oct. 13 midnight PST and run until Oct. 14 midnight PST.
Who can shop Amazon Prime Day deals?
The sales event is open to all Prime members. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership already, you can sign up here to become an Amazon Prime member. You can check out a list of "Just for Prime" Member deals here.
What types of Amazon Prime Day Deals can we expect?
Every year, the Amazon Prime Day sale is filled with discounts across a wide array of categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home and kitchen and from major brands such as Samsung, Toshiba, Cuisinart, Shark vacuums, Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Adidas, Under Armour, Nike, Honest Beauty, Revlon, Dyson, Apple and so many more. You can also save up to 50% on movies and other digital purchases and up to 40% on daily essentials by Amazon.
What about deals on Amazon devices?
Absolutely. The retailer will be offering discounts and deals on Amazon device products such as the Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Fire Tablets, Echo Smart Speaker and Kindle e-readers. Expect to shop various lightning deal and daily Prime Day deal offerings, too. See below for a daily comprehensive list of these.
What about other retailers? Tons of other stores will be running sales timed to Prime Day. Target has already announced “Target Deal Days,” Walmart has announced its “Big Save” event, and we expect many other major retailers will follow suit.
What is on sale now?
Starting Oct. 5 and leading up to Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can exclusively shop early deals on a variety of items. First, Amazon is encouraging Prime Members to support small business this year. Make a purchase of at least $10 from a small business from September 28 through October 12, and Amazon will afford you $10 to spend on Prime Day. Prime members can also score a $10 credit if they spend $10 at Whole Foods now through October 14, but you must remember to scan or enter your Prime code at checkout.
Below are some of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals ET Style has found on sale which are ready to shop now.
Smart Home
- Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo Dot for $70 (originally $150)
- Echo Studio HiFi Smart Speaker with 3D audio and Alexa for $150 (originally $200)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa for $19 (originally $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $45 (originally $90 for Prime Members Only)
- Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera for $25 (originally $34.99 for Prime Members Only)
- Amazon Echo Auto (Hands-Free Alexa in Your Car) for $20 (originally $50)
- Amazon Echo Spot x2 for $149.98 with code ECHOSPOT2PK (originally $259.98)
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, 4-Pack for $26.99 (originally $49.99)
- Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa for $10 (originally $25)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $17 (originally $39.98)
- Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot for $70 (originally $180)
- Treatlife Smart Dimmer Plug for $28.79 (originally $249)
- MYPIN HDMI Media Player for $36 (originally $119)
- LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $14.90 (originally $27)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft for $20 (originally $30)
- Fire TV Recast, Over-The-Air DVR for cord cutters $130 (originally $230)
- Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam Two-Way Talk and Siren Alarm for $190 (originally $250)
- Amazon eeromesh WiFi router for $69 (originally $99)
- ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control, SmartSensor Included, Alexa Built-In for $199 (originally $249)
Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $120 (originally $180)
- Toshiba 43-inch Smart TV for $179.99 (originally $279.99)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $250 (save $100)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus from $37 (originally $50)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $55.99 (originally $90)
- Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision for $210 (originally $330)
- Anker Nebula Apollo, Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $280 (originally $349.99)
Headphones, Speakers and Cameras
- Apple AirPods Pro for $199 (originally $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $115 (originally $159)
- JBL Boombox - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $279.95 (originally $400.30)
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $179.95 (originally $299.95)
- Echo Buds - Wireless Earbuds for $80 (originally $130)
- Sony MDRXB650BT/B extra bass headphones for $98 (originally $129.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $139.95 (originally $179.95)
- GoPro Hero7 White for $159 (originally $199.99)
- Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 (originally $299.99)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $95 (originally $119.99)
- JBL Live 300 for $99.95 (originally $149.95)
- Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds for $78 (originally $130)
- JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker for $39.99 (originally $69.99)
- Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera for $99 (originally $129.99)
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds for $22.52 with coupon (originally $49.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $38 (originally $69)
- ION Audio Party Rocker Max - 100W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Karaoke Centre with Rechargeable Battery, Party Light Display and Microphone for $201.50 (originally $269)
- Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Portable Wireless Speaker for $38
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple 2020 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB in all colors for $849.99 (originally $999)
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch for $1,149.99 (originally $1299)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,079 (originally $2399)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop for $297
- Apple iPad mini (5th generation, 64 GB) from $349 (originally $399)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $80 (originally $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for $750 (originally $1000)
- Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop for $399 (originally $499)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch for $299 (originally $329)
- HP 24-inch All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop Computer for $799 (originally $869.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $74.99 (originally $109.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+128 GB for $750 (originally $849.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $249.99 (originally $349.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $119.97 (originally $189.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter for $93 (orig. $143)
- Kindle Oasis for $220 (originally $300)
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- New Apple Watch Series 6 for $384.99 (originally $399.99)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch for $129 (originally $159.95)
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (originally $199)
- Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch for $120 (originally $330)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In for $128 (originally $180)
- Fitbit Ionic for $179 (originally $249.95)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $290 (originally $350)
- Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap for $163.71 (originally $175)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $180 (originally $250)
- Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch for $24.50 (originally $31.13)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch for $78.75 (originally $175)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $134.60 (originally $275)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $189 (originally $295)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap for $67.50
Face Masks
- Best selling FDA Approved KN-95 Face Masks for $26.25 (originally $44.99)
- iPanda Disposable 3 Ply Face Masks, Pack of 50 for $7.77 (originally $19.99)
- Case-Mate Cloth Reusable Face Mask Three-Pack for $14.99 (originally $24.99)
- Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket for $20.32 (originally $24)
- Cubcoats Kids Face Mask, Pack of 2 for $9.99 (originally $14.99)
- BASE CAMP M Plus Dust Face Cover 3 Pack for $33 (originally $59)
Kitchen
- Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer for $50 (originally $120)
- Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender for $129.99 (originally $169.99)
- Cuisinart SS-15P1 Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $160 (originally $365)
- Lodge Enamel Dutch Oven $50 (originally $115)
- Ninja Air Fryer for $90 (originally $130)
- Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker for $170.63 (originally $189.99)
- Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler for $159.99 (originally $299.99)
- Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker for $9.99 (originally $14.99)
- Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer for $74.99 (originally $104.59)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi for $104.99 (originally $179.99)
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer at $279.99 (originally $400)
- Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine for $599.95 (originally $699.95)
- Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker for $95.99 (originally $149.99)
- Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener for $17.79 (originally $19.99)
- Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron for $84.99 (originally $180)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $170 (originally $350)
- MOOSOO Electric Gooseneck Kettle with Variable Temperature Control for $55 with coupon (originally $90)
- Crock-Pot 10-Qt. Express Crock Multi-Cooker for $96 (originally $130)
- Hand Blown Italian Style Crystal Bordeaux Wine Glasses for $24 (originally $32)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker, 2-Piece Set for $40 (originally $60)
- BLACK+DECKER Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $20 (originally $44.52)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot for $60 (originally $135)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece for $159 (originally $360)
Home Improvement
- iRobot Roomba 6+ Robot Vacuum for $600 (originally $800)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $149.99 (originally $219.99)
- Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $268.95 (originally $329.99)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Self-Charging Vacuum for $199.99 (originally $299.99)
- Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $100.20 (originally $179.99)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $159 (originally $199)
- Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum, Blue for $49.49 with coupon and Prime (originally $109.99)
- Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, H10, for $54.99 with coupon (originally $84.99)
- Orfeld Cordless Vacuum for $94 with Prime (originally $179.99)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum for $152.98 (originally $269)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum for $94.99 with coupon (originally $109.99)
- TRUSTECH Infrared Patio Heater, Wall Heater for $129
Clothing
- Helmut Lang Women's Camel V Neck Sweater for $382 (originally $450)
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Winter Coat for $119 (originally $247)
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull-on Skinny Jeans for $21.99 (originally $65)
- ALO Yoga Social Long Sleeve Top for $65.89 (originally $88)
- Rag & Bone Women's Lexington Blazer for $467 (originally $550)
- Ewedoos Yoga Leggings with Pockets for $17.95 (originally $24.95)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Underwear, 5 Pack for $29.98 (originally $49)
- ALO Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket for $96.60 (originally $138)
- Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings for $28.46–$35.67 (originally $40)
- ALO Yoga Classic Sports Bra Classic in Black Plaid for $37.80 (originally $48)
- Alo Yoga Occasion Legging for $82.60 (originally $140)
- Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket for $38.95 (originally $59.95)
- Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress for $34.99 (originally $49.99)
- Angashion Women’s Leopard Print Open Cardigan for $31.99 (originally $38.99)
- Alo Yoga Feature Jacket for $28.60 (originally $44.54)
- Core10 Women's High Waist Workout Legging with Pockets for $18.70 (originally $29)
- Alo Yoga Women's Moto Leggings for $70.21 (originally $110)
Shoes
- UGG Hazel Ankle Boot for $120.20 (originally $150)
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $49.97 (originally $65)
- Tory Burch Women's Colorblock Espadrilles for $134.30 (originally $158)
- Vionic Women's Keke Suede for $33.89 (originally $140)
- UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot for $101.97 (originally $170)
- Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker for $58.14 (originally $80)
- Soludos Women's Dali Espadrilles for $29.99 (originally $81.51)
- UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot for $129.95 (originally $150)
- Vionic Calina for $40 (originally $140)
- Steve Madden Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker for $44.39 with coupon (originally $81.95)
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker for $40 (originally $64.95)
- adidas Lite Racer Shoes for $21 (originally $30)
- Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog for $42.99 (originally $49.99)
- adidas Women's Mavia X Running Shoe for $55 (originally $80)
- Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for $28.56 (originally $71.50)
- adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker for $48.75 (originally $80)
- Soludos Women's Rainbow Wave Sneakers for $118.15 (originally $139)
- adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe for $35.96 (originally $90)
- Vionic Gemma Plush Slipper for $26.21 (originally $79.95)
- Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P SMA sneakers for $55 (originally $75)
- Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe for $50 (originally $70)
- Kenneth Cole Peggy Fuzzy Slipper Sandal Slide for $22.54 (originally $69.77)
Sunglasses
- Gucci Square Sunglasses for $174.09 (originally $375)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses for $144 (originally $194)
- Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient for $74.42 (originally $158)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $150 (originally $204)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $70.27 (originally $155)
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $110 (originally $175)
- Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses for $79.89 (originally $166)
- Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses for $105.76 (originally $200)
- Tory Burch Black Sunglasses for $70.97 (originally $157)
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $85 (originally $119)
Handbags
- Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote for $177.90 (originally $248)
- Frye and Co. MEL Tote Bag for $237.83 (originally $528)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse for $122 (originally $199)
- Frye and Co. Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag for $119.60 (originally $428)
- Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote for $98.40 (originally $209.99)
- Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag for $104.99 (originally $249)
- Tory Burch Women's Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag for $163.90 (originally $199.99)
- Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Crossbody for $86 (originally $176.22)
- Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote for $55.50 with coupon (originally $150)
- Frye and Co. Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag for $32.80 (originally $148)
- Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse for $88 (originally $130)
- Frye and Co. Mel HOBO Bag for $205.44 (originally $398)
- COACH Signature PVC Zip Tote for $120 (originally $278)
- Kate Spade New York Flynn Street Satchel for $158.64 (originally $303.49)
- Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse for $51.52 (originally $80)
- The Sak Riviera Tote for $30.09 (originally $74)
- Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse for $33.58 (originally $58)
- The Sak Women's Casual Classics for $34.78 (originally $69)
- Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse for $36.36 (originally $50)
- Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag for $44 (originally $108)
Health
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $29.99 with coupon (originally $59.99)
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Monitor for $14.20 (originally $23.95)
- Germ X Hand Sanitizer with Pump, 8 Oz, 12 Pack for $25.88 (originally $35.88)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service for $89 (originally $99)
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $259 (originally $359)
- Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike, Indoor Cycling Bike for $210 (originally $250)
- CellBee Underwater Sea Scooter with Camera Underwater Drone for $288 (originally $400)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $240 (originally $280)
Beauty
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $54.53 (originally $100)
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $19.97 (orig. $24.99)
- The Better Skin Co. Mirakle Cream All-in-one Daily Facial Moisturizer for $23.90 (originally $34)
- Microderm GLO MINI Premium Skincare Bundle with Diamond Microdermabrasion Tool for $90 (orig. $130)
- LONOVE Nano Ionic Face Steamer for $24 (originally $30)
Home
- Portable Mobile Laptop Desk for $60 (originally $100)
- YnM Weighted Blanket for $41.48 (originally $79.90)
- BedStory Full Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $314.99 with Prime (originally $349.99)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $607 (originally $718)
- Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker for $32.07 (originally $50)
- Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Black, 2-Piece Set (20/24) for $100 (originally $230)
- Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday for $65 (originally $80)
- Toshiba Works with Alexa Smart WiFi Air Purifier, 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Cleaner for $99 (with Echo Dot $140)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $39 (originally $61)
- Melissa & Doug Deluxe Standing Art Easel Dry-Erase Board Chalkboard Paper Roller for $63.99 (originally $80)
- LEGO Classic Creative Fun Building Kit for $30 (originally $40)
- Dinosaur Projection Toy for $15 (originally $29)
Gaming
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $247 (originally $300)
- Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 64 GB for $299
- Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch for $40 (originally $60)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $40 (originally $50)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch for $49.94 (originally $70)
- Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch for $40 (originally $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Nintendo Switch for $40 (originally $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Nintendo Switch for $32.84 (originally $40)
- Acer's 27" Gaming Monitor for $255 (originally $350)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $26.99 (originally $40)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $130 (originally $160)
Jewelry
- Lucky Brand Women's Gold Large Hoop Earrings for $21 (originally $35)
- Kate Spade New York Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace for $35 (originally $58)
- Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet for $40.60 (originally $58)
- Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband for $25
Below, we've compiled our favorite fashion deals so far. Keep checking back with ET Style as we update you on our picks of the best fashion deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off
Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel
Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles
Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing
Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%
Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers
Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories
Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage
Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes
Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More
New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear
Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More
Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories
Swimwear Deals on Select Styles
Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories
Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off
