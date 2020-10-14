Shopping

Best Prime Day Backpacks: 14 Deals You Can’t Miss

By ETonline Staff
vera bradley backpack
Courtesy of Amazon / Vera Bradley

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Prime Day 2020 and is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on huge discount. 

From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel. 

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across  categories from the Prime Day sale including travel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50designer sunglasses, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, underwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliances, activewear, designer backpacks and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best designer backpacks on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
Kenneth Cole Reaction
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Women's Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Travel Backpack
Amazon
Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
Kenneth Cole Reaction

This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack is made to carry a 15 inch laptop and tablet. With this Kenneth Cole Chelsea Chevron Backpack you can travel in style while carrying your electronics. 

LIST PRICE $57.99

Women's Backpack Julia
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Backpack Julia
Amazon
Women's Backpack Julia
Tommy Hilfiger

This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack is the perfect stylish backpack for any woman. This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack comes in over 20 colors. 

REGULARLY $128

Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Nova Backpack
Herschel

This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 

REGULARLY $65

Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.

This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. 

REGULARLY $198

Vala Backpack
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Vala Backpack
Amazon
Vala Backpack
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Vala Backpack is a leather backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five colors.

REGULARLY $162.90

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

The Campus Backpack is made with signature quilted cotton in Vera Bradley's colorful patterns.

REGULARLY $115

Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Amazon
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel

This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $74.99

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI

The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too.

Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.

REGULARLY $130

Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack is made of imported leather, fabric lining, zip closure and adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack is $270 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $429

Blade 30 Blackout Backpack
Oakley
Oakley Blade 30 Backpack
Amazon
Blade 30 Blackout Backpack
Oakley

Oakley's Blade 30 Backpack is super light and comfy to wear.  This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.

REGULALRY $61.94

Alice Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack
Amazon
Alice Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack is made in satin and had adjustable shoulder straps.

REGULARLY $155.66

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch

This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers.

REGULARLY $328

Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
S-ZONE
Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
Amazon
Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
S-ZONE

