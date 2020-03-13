If the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “sunscreen” is a greasy, heavy, chalky cream, then you are due for a serious upgrade.

Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skin care routine. It protects you from the sun damage of UVA rays and UBB radiation, which ranges from dark spots and premature aging to melanoma to skin cancer. Sunscreen SPF is something that you need to wear every single day -- yes, even when it’s cloudy.

Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is by creating products that we actually want to wear -- and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skin care benefits, like protection from antioxidants or a hydration boost.

Below, are recommendation on the best sunscreen for your face that you can buy online right now.

Unseen Sunscreen Supergoop! Dermstore Unseen Sunscreen Supergoop! If you’re the type of person who thinks sunscreen is a pain, then let Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen (a weightless wonder) change your mind. It’s invisible (no white cast!), scent-free and so lightweight that you won’t be able to tell the difference between this and your regular face moisturizer. Bonus: It also has makeup-gripping properties, which makes it work fabulously as a primer. $34 at Dermstore

Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18 Ursa Major Bloomingdale's Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18 Ursa Major We love this Ursula Major mineral sunscreen lotion for its ability to hydrate skin and protect it from the sun’s rays. It contains ingredients like Swiss apple and alpine rose extracts, plus a host of other vitamins and minerals to keep you moisturized and help minimize the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Not to mention the fact that it absorbs quickly and delivers a velvety, matte finish. $54 at Bloomingdale's

Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops Coola Sephora Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops Coola We love this genius product because it protects you not just from sun damage but also the increasing threat of high-energy visible light (HEV). Yes, that’s right: There’s more than just UV that’s trying to hurt your visage. Scientists have found that we expose ourselves to damaging blue-violet and invisible light that our digital devices emit. This full-spectrum SPF fluid contains a specific HEV filter alongside the UVA and UVB protection. It has a clean formula infused with organic botanical extracts and is an absolute joy to apply -- your skin will feel silky and soft to the touch almost immediately. $46 at Sephora

UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 EltaMD Skincare Walmart UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 EltaMD Skincare Walk into any dermatologist’s office and you’ll see a bottle of this unassuming sun protector on their shelves. That’s because this safe for sensitive skin SPF is made for those who suffer from acne, rosacea and other sensitivity issues. Dermatologist's even use it on patients post-laser or chemical peel (yes, it’s that non-irritating). If sunscreen in the past has left your face red and stinging or caused you to break out, this is definitely one to try. $29 at Walmart

Daily Defence Broad Spectrum Zelens Cos Bar Daily Defence Broad Spectrum Zelens The dermatologist who founded this skincare range, Dr. Marko Lens, is an internationally renowned expert in skin aging and skin cancer -- meaning he knows not only the sun damage the sun can pose but also the best ways to keep your complexion safe. His luxurious SPF 30 lotion is enriched with ingredients like potent peptides, botanicals and antioxidants like green tea and vitamins C and E. $95 at Cos Bar

Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30 Colorescience Nordstrom Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30 Colorescience If you’re the type of person who forgets to reapply or worries about ruining your makeup, then you need to check out this powder sunscreen. It comes in a self-contained brush that you simply dust on top of your skin whenever you need a re-up on SPF. We wouldn’t recommend using this as your primary means of sun safety (it can be tricky to ensure you've covered everywhere adequately), but it’s a convenient way to keep your skin protected against UV rays. We keep one in our bags to dust it on wherever, whenever. Bonus: It’s tinted, so you get the added benefit of a setting powder. $65 at Nordstrom

Sun Face Sunscreen Serum and Makeup Primer Olay Target Sun Face Sunscreen Serum and Makeup Primer Olay An SPF and makeup primer in one, this drugstore buy has a unique serum formula that’s oil-free and infused with skin-strengthening antioxidants. It provides broad-spectrum protection without feeling heavy and can help your makeup last longer when you apply it as the last step of your skincare routine. $20 at Target

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

