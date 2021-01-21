As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer and fall vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon New Year, New You Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list.

The Amazon New Year, New You sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the Amazon New Year, New You sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year, New You sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at the Amazon New Year, New You sale including women’s fashion, electronics, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear deals at the Amazon New Year, New You sale.

YETI Tundra 65 Cooler Backcountry YETI Tundra 65 Cooler The YETI Tundra 65 Cooler is a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. The YETI Tundra Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler. STARTING AT $199.99 AT BACKCOUNTRY BUY NOW

Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak Amazon Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak This Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak comes in a 1-person and 2-person kayak variety. This inflatable kayak is $146 off the retail price, while supplies last. $114.32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260) BUY NOW

Dakine Unisex Duffle Amazon Dakine Unisex Duffle This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with. $44.45 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) BUY NOW

Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Amazon Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up. $146.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149.99) BUY NOW

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Amazon Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. $349 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $569.97) BUY NOW

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels Amazon American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last. $69.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109.99) BUY NOW

Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Amazon Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite. $106.40 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Enerplex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed Amazon Enerplex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years. $59.95 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Amazon Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. $36.72 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43) BUY NOW

Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat. ORIGINALLY $120 BUY NOW

Coleman LED Lantern Amazon Coleman LED Lantern This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip. $49.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Amazon Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. $49.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $64) BUY NOW

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack Amazon CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. $62.95 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press Amazon SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it. $25.98 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Amazon Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife. $37.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Coleman Beach Shade Shelter Amazon Coleman Beach Shade Shelter Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy. $46.74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59.99) BUY NOW

Eddie Bauer Outdoor Camp Blanket Amazon Eddie Bauer Outdoor Camp Blanket A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing. $24 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Amazon Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. FROM $555 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack Amazon Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 35% off, while supplies last. $90.75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $139.95) BUY NOW

OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Amazon OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. $79.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.97) BUY NOW

UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case Amazon UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. $13.71 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Amazon Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too! $39.95 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot Amazon Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support. STARTING AT $79.76 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock Amazon ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $69.95 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Amazon Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency. $39.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $56.99) BUY NOW

Welhome Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2 Amazon Welhome Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2 Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels. $41.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54.99) BUY NOW

Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Amazon Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. $88.20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $126) BUY NOW

Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Amazon Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is is perfect for functionality and style. $70 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge Amazon Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade. $70.83 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet Amazon Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home. $34.98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44.99) BUY NOW

Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Amazon Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate. $11.66 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks Amazon Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs. $23.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39.99) BUY NOW

Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Amazon Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear. $8.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Repel 100 Insect Repellent Amazon Repel 100 Insect Repellent A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late. $7.47 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

