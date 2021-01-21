Shopping

Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon -- Save on Coleman, Oakley, Yeti, Osprey, & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Travel Deals
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer and fall vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon New Year, New You Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list. 

The Amazon New Year, New You sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the Amazon New Year, New You sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year, New You sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at the Amazon New Year, New You sale including women’s fashion, electronics, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear deals at the Amazon New Year, New You sale. 

YETI Tundra 65 Cooler
YETI Tundra 65 Cooler
Backcountry
YETI Tundra 65 Cooler
The YETI Tundra 65 Cooler is a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, no-sweat design to eliminate condensation and bearfoot non-slip feet. The YETI Tundra Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.
STARTING AT $199.99 AT BACKCOUNTRY
Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak
Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak
Amazon
Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak
This Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak comes in a 1-person and 2-person kayak variety. This inflatable kayak is $146 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$114.32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260)
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Amazon
Dakine Unisex Duffle
This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
$44.45 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.
$146.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149.99)
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 
$349 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $569.97)
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last. 
$69.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109.99)
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Amazon
Sierra II E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
$106.40 AT AMAZON
Enerplex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
EnerPlex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump
Amazon
Enerplex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years.
$59.95 AT AMAZON
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
F.Dorla Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices.
$22.99 AT AMAZON
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
$36.72 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43)
Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat.
ORIGINALLY $120
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
Coleman LED Lantern
This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.
$49.99 AT AMAZON
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 
$49.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $64)
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
Amazon
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. 
$62.95 AT AMAZON
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
PATENTED Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro
Amazon
SterlingPro Coffee Maker French Press
This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
$25.98 AT AMAZON
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
$37.99 AT AMAZON
Coleman Beach Shade Shelter
coleman_beach_shade_shelter
Amazon
Coleman Beach Shade Shelter
Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy.
$46.74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59.99)
Eddie Bauer Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Outdoor Camp Blanket
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Outdoor Camp Blanket
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
$24 AT AMAZON
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. 
FROM $555 AT AMAZON
Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Amazon
Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack
This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 35% off, while supplies last.
$90.75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $139.95)
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Heavy Duty Oversized Folding Double Camp Chair
Amazon
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. 
$79.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.97)
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Amazon
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers.
$13.71 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended)  we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
$39.95 AT AMAZON
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Amazon
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap. 
$236 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support. 
STARTING AT $79.76 AT AMAZON
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
Amazon
ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
$69.95 AT AMAZON
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Amazon
Verifygear 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.
$39.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $56.99)
Welhome Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Welhome Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Amazon
Welhome Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels. 
$41.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54.99)
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
$88.20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $126)
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is is perfect for functionality and style.
$70 AT AMAZON
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Amazon
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade.
$70.83 AT AMAZON
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Amazon
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.
$34.98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44.99)
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Amazon
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.
$11.66 AT AMAZON
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks, 30pc Set, Canopy Ties, Tarp Clips & Ball Bungees, Plastic Coated Metal Hooks, Cargo Net
Amazon
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks
This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs.
$23.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39.99)
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Amazon
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear.
$8.99 AT AMAZON
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Amazon
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.
$7.47 AT AMAZON

 

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Best 242 Amazon Deals: Save on Beauty, Face Masks, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Alo Yoga & More

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Coolers and More

Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit. Garmin & More

Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

Best Amazon New Year Deals on UGG -- Save Up to 45% on Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Amazon Device Deals on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 Are Here and All Shoppable on Amazon

Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats from North Face, Columbia and More

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: A Fashion Gift Guide

Best Amazon Deals on American Apparel

Lululemon Is Slashing Prices During Their Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Leggings, Bras, Jackets & More

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Backpacks

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Backpacks and Bags