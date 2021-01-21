Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon -- Save on Coleman, Oakley, Yeti, Osprey, & More
As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer and fall vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon New Year, New You Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list.
The Amazon New Year, New You sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the Amazon New Year, New You sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year, New You sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at the Amazon New Year, New You sale including women’s fashion, electronics, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.
Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear deals at the Amazon New Year, New You sale.
