Best Walmart Black Friday 2020 Deals: Shop the 79 Best Sales We've Found
Get ready for big savings from Walmart! The retailer just launched their Black Friday Deals for Days with multiple sale events happening through the month of November.
Walmart's Black Friday sale, which consists of three separate events, will offer amazing low prices on sought-after items across categories (perfect for holiday shopping!). Each event will start online and launch in stores a few days afterward. As customers continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, they will have the option to pick up their online order with contact-free curbside pickup service.
You can shop these excellent Walmart deals now and see below for the pre-Black Friday discounts which start tonight at 7 p.m. ET! Read on for details on each of the three sale events and see the list of products on sale at Walmart.
Event 1
The first batch of deals will kick off online on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 7 at 5 a.m. local time. These deals will feature price cuts on toys, electronics and home products such as the Apple AirPod, iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and 65" Roku TV. More deals will be available on Nov. 7 online at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Additionally, Walmart said it will hold its annual tire event in store and online from Nov. 7-13.
Event 2
Next up, Walmart will release more deals on TVs, computers and tablets, in addition to discounts on movies, music, apparel, home and more. These will begin online on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 14 at 5 a.m. local time. Standout deals include HP Chromebook, Frigidaire Mini Fridge and Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker. More deals will become available online on Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart also announced that it will have "its biggest wireless phone event ever" with huge deals on both Apple iPhones and Samsung phones both online and in stores on Nov. 14.
Smart Home
- Google Home Max for $299 (regularly $399)
- Smart Plug, KOOTION 4 Pack Mini WiFi Smart Outlet Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home for $28 (regularly $83.97)
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $39 (regularly $80)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $29 (regularly $49)
- Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $79 (regularly $100)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player for $69 (originally $79)
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Color Light Bulb, 75W Equivalent, Requires 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for $9.88 (regularly $12.88)
- MobiCam DXR-M1 Baby Monitoring System w/ Smart Auto Tracking, Room temperature, Lullabies for $140 (regularly $160)
TVs and Projectors
- Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV for $200 (regularly $280)
- SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR for $478 (originally $550)
- TCL 55" Class 4K UHD HDR LED Roku Smart TV for $148
- RCA 720p Home Theater Projector (includes Roku® Streaming Stick®) for $99 (originally $129)
- SAMSUNG 58" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR for $398 (originally $450)
- Hisense 43H6570G 43 inch H65-Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $239.99 (regularly $500)
- SAMSUNG 75" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV for $1,798 (regularly $1,998)
- Sony 75" Class 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV HDR BRAVIA for $1,198 (regularly $1,300)
- RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector - Up To 150" for $49 (regularly $79)
Computers and Tablets
- Lenovo Ideapad 3 for $149 (originally $320)
- HP Pavilion 15.6" Horizon Blue Laptop for $329 (originally $539)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14" FHD Convertible, AMD Ryzen 3 4300U, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $329 (regularly $629)
- Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook for $299 (regularly $499)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Tablet for $199 (regularly $330)
Smart Watch
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $179 (regularly $199)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch for $189 (regularly $279)
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS for $414 (originally $592.21)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminum Smart Watch for $199 (regularly $299)
- iTouch Air Special Edition Silicone Strap Smartwatch with Pedometer for $60 (regularly $95)
Headphones and Speakers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $194 (regularly $249)
- JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker for $50
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation Bundle) for $159.98 (regularly $216.18)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip for $169 (regularly $199)
- Altec Lansing Jacket H20 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $20 (originally $50)
- JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $20 (regularly $29.88)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $299 (regularly $349)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Cosmic Black for $120 (regularly $150)
Home
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker, with Single Serve K-Cup Pod and 12 Cup Carafe Brewer for $79 (regularly $99)
- Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System for $199 (regularly $259)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi for $199 (regularly $299)
- XtremepowerUS 48,000BTU Premium Patio Heater for $330 (originally $900)
- Mainstays Motion Sensor Trash Can for $40 (originally $50)
- HART Multiple Drive 215-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $98 (originally $148)
- Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge for $30 (originally $40)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for Patio, Pool w/ Cup Holders for $80 (originally $130)
- Ninja® Foodi™ TenderCrisp 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker for $139 (regularly $229)
- 28" Matte Black Propane Fire Pit Table with Free Arctic Ice Glass, Lid, and Cover for $150 (originally $200)
- MOOSOO Cordless Vacuum 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $119 (regularly $150)
- Farberware Colourworks 12-Piece Resin Stick Resistant Knife Set for $15.50 (regularly $25)
- Ninja® Foodi™ Power Pitcher Duo® 4in1 Blender and Personal Blender for $119 (regularly $139)
- ionVac Robot Vacuum, Powerful (2000Pa Suction) Wi-Fi Connected, Hardwood to Medium Pile Carpet Floor Cleaning, Self-Charging “Smart” Vacuum Controlled Via Mobile App or Voice Activated Commands for $149 (regularly $249)
- Costway 3 Seats Patio Canopy Swing Glider Hammock Cushioned Steel Frame Backyard for $110 (originally $300)
- Yankee Candle 3-Pack Holiday Gift Set for $19.98
- Large Hammock Chair Swing, Relax Hanging Rope Swing Chair for $36 (originally $72)
Health
- Huffy 27.5" Parkside Women's Comfort Bike with Perfect Fit Frame for $148 (regularly $249)
- Huffy 27.5” Carom Men's 14-Speed Aluminum Gravel Bike for $354 (regularly $500)
- Huffy 10-inch Rock It Boys & Girls Balance Bike for Kids for $34.94 (regularly $49)
- Huffy 20-Inch Rock It Boys Bike for $58 (regularly $68)
- Huffy 20-Inch Sea Star Girls' Bike for $58 (regularly $68)
- Vivi Folding Electric Bike Electric Mountain Bike for Adults for $660 (regularly $1,218)
- SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill Jogging Machine W/Bluetooth Speaker for $374 (originally $730)
Clothing
- Women's Heavyweight Parka Jacket With Detachable Fur Hood for $64.97 (regularly $215)
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $127.49 (regularly $250)
- GBH Women's Heavyweight Fashion Parka With Fur Hood (S-3XL) for $64.97 (regularly $215)
- Time and Tru Women's Packable Puffer Jacket with Hood for $20 (regularly $25)
- Men's Heavyweight Puffer Jacket With Contrast Color Trim & Detachable Hood (S-2XL) for $38 (regularly $78)
- Rokka&Rolla Men's Heavyweight Thermal Heat Insulated Puffer Jacket for $63 (regularly $90)
Kids
- Hot Wheels Power Shift Raceway Track & 5-Race Vehicles Set for $24.88
- Your Zone Kids Reading Nook and Storage Bookcase for $79.97 (regularly $119)
- Disney Frozen 16-inch Girls' Bike by Huffy for $74 (originally $84)
- Fisher-Price Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme Ride-on for $249 (originally $299)
- Best Choice Products 19in Kids Toddlers Flash Guitar Pretend Musical Instrument Toy w/ Mic, MP3 compatible $25 (originally $36)
- Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline for $130 (originally $230)
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $48.88 (originally $60)
- Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women for $33 (originally $98)
- Spa Sciences Ultimate Skin Cleansing Set for $49 (originally $68)
- Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum, Perfume for Women for $41.89 (originally $64)
- Philosophy You're Amazing Set Gift Set for Women for $23.45 (originally $32)
Gaming
- Astro A10 XB1 Headset for $59 (originally $80.95)
- X Rocker Veleno 2.1 Wired Pedestal Gaming Chair for $124.30 (originally $180)
Event 3
For the finale, the retailer will conclude the Black Friday sale event with another new batch of deals on even more electronics, toys, apparel and home decor. The last event will start online on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 27 at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart said that the third savings event will include even more deals on toys, electronics, apparel and home.
During the in store events, Walmart said they will focus on social distancing and control the flow of customers into the retail stores to help reduce congestion. Additionally, store employees will focus on giving the customers sanitized shopping carts and require face masks.
Plus, learn more about Walmart's new paid membership service, Walmart Plus.
