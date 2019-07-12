Beth Chapman's Colorado Memorial Service: How to Watch it Live

Gone, but not forgotten.

Beth Chapman's family, friends and fan will reunite one last time to celebrate her life and legacy. The Dog's Most Wanted star's husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, and children will hold a memorial service, Celebration of Life for Beth Chapman, in Colorado on Saturday. Beth died on June 26 at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer.

Open to the public, the special event will also be live streamed for all to watch. Here is everything you need to know about Beth's Celebration of Life.

When: The ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 13, with the event taking place from 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

Where to watch: The service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Colorado and live streamed on WGNAmerica.com and https://www.facebook.com/DogWGNA

ET recently sat down with Beth's husband, where he opened up about life after the death of his beloved wife.

"[With any] new experience that you have, you don't know how you're doing because you've never experienced it," Duane said with a long pause. "I have a lot of people who depend on me. All my supervisors said, 'Dog, it's time to man up.' So I'm trying to man up."

He also explained that, as he's in mourning, he's still processing the fact that Beth is no longer by his side.

"I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up," Duane explained. "And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her. I'm still there."

See more in the video below.

