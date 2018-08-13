Bethenny Frankel is speaking out following the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who was found dead on Friday at age 51.

The 47-year-oldReal Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram on Monday -- the day of Shields' Long Island, New York, funeral -- to share her sadness over Shields' death.

"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever," Frankel captioned a snap of Shields lying in bed with her dog, Cookie, who died in October 2017.

On Friday, the NYPD told ET that units responded to a 911 call at Trump Tower -- 721 5th Ave. -- in New York City at 9:19 a.m. Once inside, a 51-year-old male was discovered unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS pronounced him deceased on the scene. Cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

