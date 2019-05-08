The gang's all here!

Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are all back together in the first teaser for Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series, BH90210. The network debuted the promo on Wednesday, alongside the show's premiere date -- Aug. 7.

The cast gets together for a table read in the 30-second clip, beaming from ear to ear as they hug it out, take selfies and catch up with one another. "The gang returns home," promises the teaser, which is set to Lenny Kravitz's "It Ain't Over Till It's Over." Check it out in the video below.

A source recently told ET that it was "good vibes" on the set of BH90210, despite the recent death of the cast's former co-star, Luke Perry. The actor, who died in March following a massive stroke, had expressed interest in joining the series before his death.

"The crew is back together and so far, so good," the source said. "Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke's passing. They all want to ensure Luke's memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best."

ET's source said that the returning cast was all on the same page about the series, including Doherty, who had a falling out with her co-stars before being written off the show in 1994.

"Shannen had a tough time getting along with the cast in her final season but she has put that all behind her," the source says. "Everyone has put their problems behind them and came together because 90210 is very special to all of them in very different ways. They want to see it succeed."

Priestley, Doherty, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Green and Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves in BH90210. See more in the video below.

