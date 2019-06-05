Beyonce and JAY-Z enjoyed a fun evening out at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and Twitter cannot get over their stylish date night -- which also included Queen Bey seemingly throwing some side-eye.

The pair sat courtside in the ORACLE Arena in Oakland during the big game and cheered on the Golden State Warriors as they took on the Toronto Raptors.

The superstar couple waved to fans, smiled for the cameras and generally seemed to have a great time as they took in the game, and chatted with other super-wealthy ticket holders in the seats next to them.

The Carters are in the building 👑 pic.twitter.com/9n3nCa2db7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2019

In fact, one particular interaction seemed to generate the most attention when the woman sitting next to them leaned in front of Beyonce to chat up JAY-Z.

According to the singer's devoted legion of fans, Beyonce gave the woman "a look" and the Beyhive attacked en mass.

"I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a video of the interaction.

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

beyoncé’s face when shorty leaned over to talk to jay 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5PqIhCmgGy — iffy (@somalijawn) June 6, 2019

Another user angrily tweeted, "What the f**k were you trying to ask him? The f**k was so important Becky??????? WHAT WAS THE REASON!"

That totally rational and measured rhetorical question was met with an overwhelmingly supportive response in the form of hundreds of bee emojis posted by particularly devoted fans.

What seems to have escaped many people who felt like throwing shade at the woman trying to get JAY-Z's attention is that she's not just a random person sitting in the front row of one of the biggest games of the year.

Her name is Nicole Curran, she's the wife of Joe Lacob, the billionaire owner of the Golden State Warriors who was also seated alongside his wife in the seats next to Beyonce and JAY-Z.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Either way, it wasn't a great night for the Warriors all around, as they ended up losing Game 3 to the Raptors 123 to 109.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Rock Stunning 'Lion King'-Inspired Outfits to Tina Knowles' Gala

Beyonce's Makeup Artist Was Nervous About Her Reaction to 'The Lion King' Makeup Collection (Exclusive)

Emilia Clarke Was Worried Beyonce Was Going to Hate Daenerys' Turn in 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

Related Gallery